The house in which the 1990 Christmas classic movie was shot has been listed on a popular home rental platform. In a report by the Buzz, the home to the McCallister family in the movie is now available on Airbnb.
Popular 'Home Alone' house listed for rent this December
Fans of 'Home Alone' the hit Christmas movie can now live their childhood dreams of living in the film's iconic house.
However, the deal is for a one-night stay only in the property located in the Chicago area. The home in the popular movie will be available to book from 7 December for $25.
According to the website, the successful applicants will be able to stay overnight on 12 December and the house will be allowed to have a maximum of four guests.
Guests will be greeted on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played the role of the older brother to Macaulay Culkin, who was the lead actor in the movie as Kevin McCallister.
"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating. But I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home - my pizza, even - with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time," Buzz is quoted as saying in the press release.
Other perks include booby traps, aftershave and a mirror to scream into, and 90s junk food.
