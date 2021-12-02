Popular 'Home Alone' house listed for rent this December

However, the deal is for a one-night stay only in the property located in the Chicago area. The home in the popular movie will be available to book from 7 December for $25.

According to the website, the successful applicants will be able to stay overnight on 12 December and the house will be allowed to have a maximum of four guests.

Guests will be greeted on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played the role of the older brother to Macaulay Culkin, who was the lead actor in the movie as Kevin McCallister.

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating. But I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home - my pizza, even - with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time," Buzz is quoted as saying in the press release.