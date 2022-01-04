Pulse Ghana to launch a new interactive YouTube show dubbed Pulse POV

This interactive and stimulating show seeks to create a platform for individuals with divergent opinions to connect on a deeper level by challenging and probing each other’s Points Of View and empathising with one another to reach a common ground.

The show was created with the aim to open up the minds of the youth in Ghana and create a platform where individuals can feel seen.

Pulse POV will strive to serve as a bridge to help us reach one another and foster a society filled with empathy. This goal will be powered by driving engaging coversations that shed light on beliefs.

For Pulse POV's pilot season, the show touches on many interesting conversations from Fix the Country vs Fix Yourself, to LGBTQ+ vs Religion, to abstinence and gender wars.

If you're looking for an interesting watch on anything and everything, then this is a show for you and about you!

Look out for relevant, enthralling and people centered content that will help you see and appreciate the world from various perspectives.