Pulse POV Episode 2: Men vs women, who has it harder in our society?

This is an enlightening conversation that probes how our society puts enormous pressures on both men and women in different ways. From peer pressure to evolutionary biology, our cast dug deeper to make their points clear through a series of questions asked of them.

What list do you hold dear to your heart that must be checked before you consider yourself successful, and where does that list come from?

How do you deal with being labelled excessively emotional as a woman?

As a man, how do you manage your emotions when unsettling times beckon after growing up in a society that believes men should not cry?

Are you like Poetyk Prynx, who would like to reflect and find solutions to those problems immediately or like Ekow Mclean, who may want to get distracted from his troubles if he can’t find immediate solutions?

There is hardly ever a conversation between men and women without the issue of money in a relationship coming up.

Gladys says that, “If you are dating a guy and he doesn’t give you money and you tell your friends, they exclaim. But they never ask, do you give him money?”

Do you agree with the notion that men have “to show tangible things whereas the societal expectation for women is mostly intangible?”

Or, you may side with Sweet Apple, who thinks “men call for the pressure for themselves.”

How true is the idea that “Oftentimes you will find women looking for a man who has it all”, and when you ask them what they bring to the table, they say, “I am the table”?

In times like this when navigating through relationships between men and women have seemingly become harder, we all need these conversations to help us understand ourselves, and our society better. These honest and probing conversations never cease to produce a peaceful, sympathetic and empathetic society, which is the aim of Pulse POV.