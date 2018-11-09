Pulse.com.gh logo
Reggie Rockstone cuts off his dreadlocks for movie role

The member of the VVIP group threw fans into a frenzy when he shared a photo on Instagram with scissors on his head.

Reggie Rockstone play

Reggie Rockstone

Pioneer of hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone has cut off his dreadlocks – his most popular brand identity.

In the post, he asked his fans to ‘call the police’ but refused to give more details on why the haircut.

But the hashtags he added to his post suggest that he did it for a reason – which is a movie role.

CALL THE POLICE! #done #movierole #saytay

He used the hashtags, “#done, #movierole, #saytay”. It’s clear at this point that he is on the move to star in a new movie soon.

Keep your fingers crossed. We will update you on his next move.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

