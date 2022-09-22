Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian actress and producer Rita Dominic has debunked reports that she has welcomed a set of twins.

There had several rumors flying on social media that the actress and hubby Fidelis Anosike has given birth to twins in the UK.

However, the movie star debunked the rumors in a tweet she shared on social media with the caption "Fake news"

Rita Dominic recently got hitched and tied the knot with her longtime finance Fidelis Anosike. It was a star-studded event with A-list movie stars who joined her to celebrate in her glory.

Fans of the actress also shared their reactions to the news, while others shared their disappointment with the story others hoped she receives this gift of joy pretty soon

