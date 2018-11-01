news

OldFilm Productions, the producers of Keteke and Sidechic Gang have opened applications for PITCH FACTORY 2018.

The famous production house noted for highly-intriguing and creative productions is giving both established and new creative writers an opportunity to have their stories produced as feature-length films and TV Series.

Application for the 2018 edition of Pitch Factory starts from 2nd to 12th November, 2018.

Application for PITCH FACTORY 2018 runs 2nd to 12th November 2018. It is open to all individuals who have stories worthy of production. The main pitch will be held on the 17th of November, 2018 in Accra.

Applicants for the Pitch Factory are required to fill out the online application form with their personal details.

For feature-length stories, applicants are expected to attach short biography of themselves, synopsis of their story, two-page treatment and five (5) page scripted dialogues as one PDF file.

In the case of TV series, applicants are expected to attach short biography of themselves, synopsis of their stories, one-page treatment and three (3) page scripted dialogues as one pdf file. Three (3) best stories and three (3) best writers from the pitch will be selected for a paid working contract.

Last year’s edition of the event gave birth to the movie – Sidechic Gang which went ahead to win Best Story Award at the 2018 edition of Golden Movie Awards and subsequently got nominated in AMVCA and AMAA 2018.

Click the link below to register: http://www.thedirectorscall.com/projects2.html

OldFilm Productions is a multi-award winning production house credited for producing quality movies and series fused with a good dose of humour and authentic African elements.

Prominent among works produced by OldFilm Productions are Keteke (The Movie), Sidechic Gang, Master and 3 Maids (The Hilarious TV Series) and many others.