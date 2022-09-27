Sister Derby stars in new Netflix movie 'Rainbow'

Titled ‘Rainbow’, the feature film is a coming-of-age story of a teenager with extraordinary musical talent who leaves home with her dog after an argument with her father. A modern-day adaptation of the American musical Wizard of Oz, the film will incorporate music, dance, fashion, plastic arts, and other aspects of contemporary culture.

The Ghanaian-Romanian actress born Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu did not reveal her role in the movie. However, she disclosed she was recommended by her friend, Lapili, a Spanish musician.

Captioning her post, she wrote; Last year I ‘cameod’ in an amazing Netflix Spain movie created by @pacoleon #Rainbow #RainbowPeli We shot our scene over 12 hours at the outskirts of Madrid, Spain in the blazing hot summer (my favorite time of the year). Thanks to my superstar friend @lapili_ for recommending me! Being a part was so much fun. It’s out on @netflixes on 30 September 2022!

The actress has been making waves in the movie industry for a while now after she made her debut in 2015 with her first movie been feature film titled 14: 32 which premiered in Ghana at the National Theatre on September 3, 2015.

In the movie, she played the role of Dofi.

Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu was born in Ghana to an Ashanti father and a Romanian mother.

She is a television show host, model, musician, academic and graphic artist.

She is the sister of popular hiplife musician Wanlov the Kubolor who starred in the film Coz Ov Moni.

Owusu-Bonsu attended Christ the King International School, then Wesley Girls’ High School.