The Ghanaian singer and actress announced on Instagram she will make a cameo appearance in a Spanish movie directed by award-winning Spanish director Paco Leon and distributed by Netflix.
Sister Derby stars in new Netflix movie 'Rainbow'
Sister Derby has raised her price with another international accolade.
Recommended articles
Titled ‘Rainbow’, the feature film is a coming-of-age story of a teenager with extraordinary musical talent who leaves home with her dog after an argument with her father. A modern-day adaptation of the American musical Wizard of Oz, the film will incorporate music, dance, fashion, plastic arts, and other aspects of contemporary culture.
The Ghanaian-Romanian actress born Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu did not reveal her role in the movie. However, she disclosed she was recommended by her friend, Lapili, a Spanish musician.
Captioning her post, she wrote; Last year I ‘cameod’ in an amazing Netflix Spain movie created by @pacoleon #Rainbow #RainbowPeli We shot our scene over 12 hours at the outskirts of Madrid, Spain in the blazing hot summer (my favorite time of the year). Thanks to my superstar friend @lapili_ for recommending me! Being a part was so much fun. It’s out on @netflixes on 30 September 2022!
The actress has been making waves in the movie industry for a while now after she made her debut in 2015 with her first movie been feature film titled 14: 32 which premiered in Ghana at the National Theatre on September 3, 2015.
In the movie, she played the role of Dofi.
Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu was born in Ghana to an Ashanti father and a Romanian mother.
She is a television show host, model, musician, academic and graphic artist.
She is the sister of popular hiplife musician Wanlov the Kubolor who starred in the film Coz Ov Moni.
Owusu-Bonsu attended Christ the King International School, then Wesley Girls’ High School.
Owusu-Bonsu graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Publishing Studies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology followed by a Master's Degree in Book/Journal Publishing from the University of the Arts London.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh