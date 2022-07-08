Stop telenovelas in Twi, it can never happen in India - Mike Ocquaye

He revealed that the telenovelas in the local language make him sick and condemned the practice.

Speaking at the University of Ghana, Legon, during the inaugural memorial lecture of Okyenhene Ba D. Jones Akwasi Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta, Ocquaye called on the Ghanaian film industry to come up with stories that promote the country’s culture in order to aid development.

He said "I beg our actors and scriptwriters to come out with Ghanaian films... I get sick anytime I hear Twi words or Ga words pushed through some European or Asian lips."

"The practise should be slopped if we should develop as a people... these are the things that unmake a nation.