According to him, many TV stations are airing these telenovelas to the detriment of Ghanaian content.
Stop telenovelas in Twi, it can never happen in India - Mike Ocquaye
The former Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, has described the proliferation of foreign television programmes in the country as very worrying.
He revealed that the telenovelas in the local language make him sick and condemned the practice.
Speaking at the University of Ghana, Legon, during the inaugural memorial lecture of Okyenhene Ba D. Jones Akwasi Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta, Ocquaye called on the Ghanaian film industry to come up with stories that promote the country’s culture in order to aid development.
He said "I beg our actors and scriptwriters to come out with Ghanaian films... I get sick anytime I hear Twi words or Ga words pushed through some European or Asian lips."
"The practise should be slopped if we should develop as a people... these are the things that unmake a nation.
"It can never happen in Malaysia. It can never happen in India. It can never happen in any of the Asian countries," he added.
