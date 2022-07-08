RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stop telenovelas in Twi, it can never happen in India - Mike Ocquaye

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The former Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, has described the proliferation of foreign television programmes in the country as very worrying.

Mike Ocquaye, former Speaker of Parliament
Mike Ocquaye, former Speaker of Parliament

According to him, many TV stations are airing these telenovelas to the detriment of Ghanaian content.

Recommended articles

He revealed that the telenovelas in the local language make him sick and condemned the practice.

Speaking at the University of Ghana, Legon, during the inaugural memorial lecture of Okyenhene Ba D. Jones Akwasi Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta, Ocquaye called on the Ghanaian film industry to come up with stories that promote the country’s culture in order to aid development.

Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament
Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament Pulse Ghana

He said "I beg our actors and scriptwriters to come out with Ghanaian films... I get sick anytime I hear Twi words or Ga words pushed through some European or Asian lips."

"The practise should be slopped if we should develop as a people... these are the things that unmake a nation.

"It can never happen in Malaysia. It can never happen in India. It can never happen in any of the Asian countries," he added.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh