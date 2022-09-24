The Binge List: Ghanaian movies that made their way to Netflix

The streaming platform has over the years been building its Ghanaian collection, however, it's sad that very few Ghanaian movies have made it to the platform as compared to our sister African countries.

Internet users grew and the number of Netflix downloads surged beyond doubt due to the global pandemic that struck and compelled nations into lockdown.

It was indeed a good time to have your content on the movie streaming website, and more advantageous for the Ghanaian movies on Netflix.

Making the list of our binge-watch, here is a number of Ghanaian-produced movies that made their way to Netflix in no particular order.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera created a distinctive hue figure between two groups living within the same community but separated by a hem initiated by a long-standing historical dispute. love creeps but is it enough to transcend the line that separates them?

Cast: Nana Ama McBrown, Kofi Adjorlolo, Roselyn Ngisah, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, Aaron Adatsi, Alexandra Ayirebi-Aquah, Benjamin Adaletey, Ngozi Viola Adikwu, Beverly Afaglo, Ben Affat, Fred Amugi, Kobina Amissah-Sam, Akorfa Ejeani Asiedu.

40 and Single

40 and Single look into the life of a bridal fashion designer as she struggles against prejudice in the city of Accra where race and colorism have significant colonial roots while pursuing her dreams, goal, and finding love.

Cast: Marie Humbert, Vanessa Williams, Adjetey Anang, Emefa Tsikata, Michelle Attoh, Rama Brew, Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo

Keteke

In an interesting drama, an expectant couple determined to give birth in a faraway town find themselves stranded after missing their train to get there.

Cast: Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson, Fred Amugi, Jeneral Ntatia, Clemento Suarez, Joseph Otsiman

Potato Potahto

A divorced couple who were bent on flexing their egos and scoring points decide to cohabit in their ex-matrimonial home but realized that their scheme unravels emotions and inflames old wounds.

Cast: Joselyn Dumas, Chris Attoh, Nikki Samonas, Victoria Michaels, Adjetey Anang

The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

This is a drama sequel From Shirley Frimpong's Perfect Picture produced some decade ago, with a pinch of twist and intrigue. this sequel talks about three friends who are saddled with more issues in their not-so-fairy-tale relationships, flawed husbands to shaky finances, and romantic exploits that test a close circle of friends who must lean on one another.

Cast: Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah, Jackie Agyemang Appiah, Chris Attoh, Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson, Beverlyn Naya, Richard Mofe Damijo, Gloria Osei Sarfo, KSM

Fix Us

Fate and faith determine the life story of three young ladies ix Us tells the story of three young ladies, bound by their common dream to be movie stars, and form a tight friendship soon after their dream is realized, they find out they want something more from life.

Cast: Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Irene Logan, David Prince Osei, Alexandra Amon, Jessica Williams, Michelle Attoh, Belinda Dzattah

Azali

A 14-year-old girl sent away to evade an arranged marriage from Northern Ghana must endure life in the slums of Accra, and find a way to get back home.

Cast: Asana Alhassan, Adjetey Anang, Ama K. Abebrese, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, Peter Ritchie, Mohammed Hafiz, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye.

Like Cotton Twines

An American volunteer teaching at a remote village in Ghana tries to fight religious and social traditions to save one of his promising students from sex slavery.

Cast: Irene Adotey, Ajetey Anang, David Dontoh, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Okoro, Luckie Lawson, Mawuli Semenyo, Brimah Watara, Miranda Bailey

Side chic gang

This story directed by Peter Sedufia talks about three ladies who discovered that they can make a lot of money by exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends.

Cast: Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Sika Osei, Aaron Adatsi, Beverly Afaglo, Stacy Afful, Akofa Aseidu, Rosemond Brown, Christabel Ekeh, Benard Nyarko

Sin City

A couple can’t seem to get to spend time with each other following the frequent trip of a husband, once they decided to while away and spend time together what follows is a tale of several twists, and turns that spills a can of worms and ultimately pulls each person in the emerging web of deceit.

Cast: Yvonne Nelson, Kunle Remi, Adjetey Anang, Isaac Akwesi Awonor, Kweku Elliot, Regina Van-Helvert

The Burial of Kojo

Esi recounts her childhood and the riotous relationship between her father, Kojo, and her uncle. Kojo goes missing on an illegal mining expedition with his uncle Kwabena, Esi embarks on a journey to rescue her father.

Cast: Joseph Otsiman, Kobina Amissah-Sam, Ama Abebrese, Cynthia Dankwa

Hopefully, the Ghanaian movie market will expand across other borders to showcase the heritage, culture, beauty, and creativity of its indigenous people.