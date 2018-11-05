Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7

The signing of acts such as James Gardiner, Bibi Bright, Toosweet Annan, Zynnel Zuh and Benedicta Gafah was enough evidence that the outfit would delve into movie production.

  • Published:
”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7 play

”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7

After a long wait, Zylofon Media’s movie wing, Zylofon films is ready with its first ever movie production.

The public has been in anticipation for a movie from the media giants since its inception.

The signing of acts such as James Gardiner, Bibi Bright, Toosweet Annan, Zynnel Zuh and Benedicta Gafah was enough evidence that the outfit would delve into movie production.

The acts were hit location some months ago and are ready with first movie under Zylofon films. The title of this movie is ”The New Adabraka”.

play ”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7

READ MORE: Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)

SYNOPSIS

The current economic challenges in the country have led a lot of young men into self-destruction. While a few employed toil to make a cedi, many of the youth are taking shortcuts to make money through any means and one popular trade among the unemployed youth in Ghana is internet scam.

 Zylofon films finally present their first movie titled, “The New Adabraka” which depicts the state of the economy.

Featuring James Gardiner, Toosweet Annan, Zynnell Zuh, Benedicta Gaffer, Bibi Bright, Richard Asante popularly known as Kalybos, Eddie Nartey, Prince David and Stella Anarkwa, the movie centers on three unemployed friends, ESCOBA, SEAN JOHN, & GENIE who are involved in internet scam game.

They don’t only lack money but have lost respect among their friends. For this, they visit the holy shrine of MAMA GLIZDI but the task involved before their riches is horrendous and yet ends in embittered consequences.

“The New ADABRAKA” is scheduled to be premiered on 7th December, 2018 at the Silverbird Cinemas- Accra Mall & Westhills Mall at 7PM & 9:30PM at a rate of GH₵40.00. Red carpets starts at 6PM at the Accra Mall.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in movies Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in movies
Belinda Effah will join the league of female producers with her movie, 'Miracle' Belinda Effah will join the league of female producers with her movie, 'Miracle'
New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launched New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launched
Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf' Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf'
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm readiness for 'Bad Boys III' Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm readiness for 'Bad Boys III'
Road to stardom: Pitch Factory 2018 calls for entries from writers Road to stardom: Pitch Factory 2018 calls for entries from writers

Recommended Videos

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018bullet
3 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood...bullet
4 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
5 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO actress...bullet
6 New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launchedbullet
7 Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in moviesbullet
8 Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series,...bullet
9 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes...bullet
10 ”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Daddy Lumba, Lilwin, Akrobeto on set of new moviebullet
2 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
3 Video Augustin Dennis performs in Antwerp, Belgiumbullet

Movies

AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need about 'French Days'
AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need to know about 'French Days'
AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition
Naomi Watts gets lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
X
Advertisement