Kumawood has since seen several faces on the screens, who by the characters they play in movies have become household names that will never be forgotten when it comes to playing rib-cracking roles.

On this note, pulse.com.gh brings to you a compilation of ten funny Kumawood stars of all time. This list is in no particular order and it is also based on the popularity of these stars among the rest.

1.Bob Santo

Santo and Judas

The late Bob Santo was already a household name from his days in Key Soap Concert Party before he ventured into acting where he made a name for himself as one of the best comic actors if not the best.

2.Judas

Abusuapanin Judas

Before Santo’s death, there was no Judas without Santo. Judas thrilled fans for many years, especially when he was acting alongside the late Bob Santo. After his friend’s death, he has not been the same, but his clips from their time still crack us up.

3.Agya Koo

Agya Koo

Agya Koo begun his career as a comedian at Key Soap Concert party before moving into the Kumawood industry, where till date he is recognised as one of the best comic actors in Ghana.

4.Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown is one of the few versatile actresses in the Kumawood scene, who doesn’t need a stock role to be funny. No matter the role she gets, so far as it is comic, you are always promised a laugh.

5.Akrobeto

Akrobeto

Akrobeto like many of his male colleagues started his comic career from Key Soap Concert Party before venturing into the movie industry. Though he has evolved over the years he is still relevant even to today’s children.

6.Kyeiwaa

Kyeiwaa

Kyeiwaa became popular after her role in the movie ‘Kyeiwaa’ gained recognition in Ghana. The movie that went on for a long time saw her portray the role of a local witch. Not only did she kill the role, but she brought a lot of humour to the movie.

7.Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown

Winner of Ghana’s Favourite Actor in the 6th edition of the Ghana Movie Awards in 2015, Lil Win is arguably one of the best comic actors in Ghana. He has recently ventured into music but still manages to keep us laughing no matter what.

8.Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu

Though Kwaku Manu is more popularly known nowadays for his “aggressive interviews” there was a time when he brought a lot of laughter to our homes. His funny pick-up line 'I'm love you, wo y3 me taste' in a movie is still on the lips of many as at today.

9.Yaw Dabo

Yaw-Dabo

Yaw Dabo came into the spotlight kind courtesy of actor Kwaku Manu and has managed to keep Ghanaians laughing since then. Some of his more popular movies include ‘Our Judges’ and ‘Megye Wo Girl.’

10.Wayoosi

Wayoosi

At his peak, Wayoosi entertained Ghanaians with his movie roles. Some of his old movies are still relatable and funny even today.

Watch the compiled video below and how these Kumawood 'GOATS' cracked ribs with their artistry.