Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore

Hollywood's most famous grandmother heads for retirement, as Tyler Perry announces the last appearance of his signature character Madea.

Tyler Perry said he’s retiring his mischievous grandma character after a final film appearance and stage tour. While promoting his new film “Nobody’s Fool” in an interview on SiriusXM, the actor, writer and director said he’s retiring his most famous character.

Perry has portrayed Mabel “Madea” Simmons, a feisty elderly woman, in dozens of his high-grossing films, TV shows and plays.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry said during the Monday interview. He’s already completed “A Madea Family Funeral,” his last film to feature Madea. It’s set for release in March 2019. But Perry’s saying his final goodbye to Madea on the stage – where she began – in a “farewell tour” next year.

Madea is a character played by Perry himself. He dons a wig, puts on a dress and big glasses, and gives you his best gat-totin’, pistol-holdin’ granny on your damn street so to speak.

