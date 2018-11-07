Pulse.com.gh logo
Vince Gilligan is working on a 'Breaking Bad' movie

'Greenbriar' is been bandied as the tentative title for the movie to be made out of popular TV series, 'Breaking Bad.'

  • Published:
Vince Gilligan is working on a 'Breaking Bad' movie play

A scene with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) on 'Breaking Bad'

(Time Magazine)

American writer, producer and director, Vince Gilligan is already working on making a movie out of his rested popular TV series, 'Breaking Bad.'

Variety reports that Gilligan is working on a new film with ties to the TV series despite the fact that the TV series had its finale season in 2013.

ALSO READ: The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villain

According to the report, the movie with ties to 'Breaking Bad' is speculated to be a two-hour film.

play (Variety)

 

While the report is unsure whether movie will be made for multiplexes or television or if any of the stars from the series will return for the movie remains unclear.

ALSO READ: 'Breaking Bad' villain is coming back on 'Better Call Saul'

In the same vein, 'Greenbriar' is been bandied as the tentative title for the movie.

However, the Albuquerque Journal confirms that the movie “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

It was also reported that production in the Duke City is scheduled to begin mid-November 2018 through early February 2019.

