WALA: A dance drama of epic proportions

Over the years, Village Minds production has produced exciting and thought-provoking plays such as The Love of MAMAVI, The Barber and the Apprentice, The Prisoners, Chains and Shackles, and Homeless. These plays have always been time-sensitive and relevant to prevailing social issues.

This time around, we present WALA – the Ga word for ‘life’ but holds very intricate and exciting meanings as far as the performance is concerned. WALA – mimics and encapsulates the core of life and our very existence. It sums up the vicissitudes of life, the joy, pain, happiness, and tempestuous moments of life.

This promises to be exciting because Village Minds Production is pushing the limits of performance to include all types of performance art as a way of positioning performance and negotiating relevance in this competing and evolving space.

Join us as we take you through a trajectory of life, tracing and re-creating the very essence of our birth, name and being, all the way till our days have finally raced to the finish line. We ask questions of how needful our passing has been in this life, and we seek answers of charitable giving to households and mankind.

We explore African rituals, traditional dance rhythms, and contemporary dances as we choreograph anecdotal and visual evidence of what life throws at us and how we react to it.

WALA opens on 16TH December 2022 and 17th December 2022 AT 7:30 pm prompt at Alliance Française Accra each night.