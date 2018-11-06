news

A 52 seconds long teaser from the movie, 'Power of 1,' starring Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia and Bimbo Manuel have been released by the producer, Buckwyld Network.

The entertainment company released the teaser on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, on it's official YouTube page.

The teaser shows scenes of Alex Ekubo playing the role of Annie Idibia's husband

It also had flash scenes that had prominent actors like Jide Kosoko, Jibola Dabo, Michelle Dede, and show host, IK Osakioduwa.

Directed by Izu Ojukwu and shot in locations around Lagos state, Nigeria, the movie is aimed at preaching the power in the strength of just one individual.

In an Instagram post, Ramsey Nouah wrote, "I believe in the power of one person's action to deliver. I believe in the power of me to be the one. I believe in the power of one."

Speaking on the concept of ‘Power of 1’, Buckwyld Media Network's CEO, Efe Omorogbe, stated that one of the foremost purposes of the movie is to reawaken civic responsibility in every Nigerian – with the aim of effacing the mentality that the action(s) of a single person does not hold much value.

A Buckwyld Media Network rep said, "Power of 1 is aimed at entrenching in the hearts of Nigerians; the acceptance of the power of an individual effort to make a significant difference in our society. The teaser was first shown at the Buckwyld and Breathless concert but the official first teaser has been released."

Izu Ojukwu shot widely acclaimed movie, '76', which stars Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic as the male and female lead characters.