Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie, Lionheart


Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie

Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, "Lionheart" stars Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu, and Kalu Ikeagwu.

  Published: , Refreshed:

Genevieve Nnaji has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie, "Lionheart."

The movie's trailer was released by Paris-based movie marketing firm, MPM Premium, on Friday, August 24, 2018.

The movie tells the story of a young woman, Adaeze Obiagu (Nnaji), who becomes saddled with the responsibility of running her sick father’s business under the suffocating supervision of an intensely crude and eccentric uncle.

The movie, which aside from being Genevieve's directorial debut, stars an array of acting award winners and pop culture icons, will screen for the first time at the festival on Friday, September 7, 2018.

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF play

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

(Genevieve Nnahi)

 

"Lionheart" stars Genevieve Nnaji, Chika Okpala, Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

The movie also stars Nigerian rapper and singer, Phyno and Peter Okoye.

Written by C.J Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, "Lionheart" is executive produced by The Entertainment Network (TEN), which was founded in partnership with Chinny Onwugbenu.

