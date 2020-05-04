The studio, which is located in Odorkor, Busia Junction, will be used in producing TV programs related to WatsUp TV and other affiliate television programs.

Talking about this feat, WatsUp TV CEO, ABD Traore, acknowledged the efforts he has put in place to reach this far and also stated that this move is part of the company’s plans of launching a 24 hour channel to promote entertainment across Africa.

Some programs currently produced and aired on WatsUp TV are: Top 10, Official Show, Its Our Time, Fans Tweet Request, Hot Jamz,

The pan-African brand is currently represented across the continent in countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea and France