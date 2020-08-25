The streaming service, launched earlier this month, is partnering with Trace TV, MediaGuru with presence in India, UAE, Singapore and South Africa Rushlake Media GmbH with presence in Kenya and France; Forest Media in Nigeria and 4stye TV in Ghana to offer subscribers a total entertainment package comprising movies, and live TV.

The partnership also allows filmmakers and content producers to leverage the Wi-flix platform to serve an audience thirsty for unique African stories, told by African people and for Africans.

Founded by two young Africans with over three decades experience in the telecom, entertainment, TV & content industry, Wi-flix offers millions of subscribers in Africa and the diaspora over 20,000 hours of exciting entertainment on demand as well as over 10 Live TV channels at an affordable entry price point of $5.99 a month.

Speaking on the partnerships, Louis Manu- Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Wi-Flix said, “ TV viewing has evolved globally. We all crave superior content on the go. We want more variety unconstrained by location or geography. Yet access to premium content on the African continent continues to be unaffordable to the majority of our people. Through arrangements with visionary partners such as TRACE, MediaGuru, RushLake, Forest Media and 4Syte TV, we are changing that narrative and democratizing premium content for all Africans. In addition to the thousands of hours of movies on Wi-flix, subscribers now have access to their favourite TV shows anywhere, anytime”.

Speaking to how these partnerships enable African content providers to benefit commercially from their work, Bright Yeboah, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer said “African content providers now have a platform from their own continent, to showcase their work to the rest of the world and benefit the required recognition and royalties due them. This couldn’t have come at a better time”.

“We’re excited to partner with Wi-flix to offer subscribers a dedicated channel showcasing the very best of Urban music from all genres from across the globe.” said Danny Mucira, Managing Director Trace East Africa. He continued, “by partnering with Wi-flix, we envisage a continued mutual growth of our audience footprint, ensuring our channel is available to subscribers across the continent and the diaspora on demand.”

Deependra Rathi, Director, Sales & Marketing at MediaGuru said, “The global over the top (OTT) streaming market is expected to grow from $104.11 billion in 2019 to $161.37 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of a whopping 55%. With a clear understanding of the consumption habits of global viewers, MediaGuru identifies what kind of content performs well, what generates a buzz and what kind of content appeals to the masses. For us, it is critical to understand the intricacies of the real digital opportunity and the positioning that is best suited for each organization. We are proud of MediaGuru & Wi-flix partnership; Together delivering premium value content to people of Africa and the World”.

Wi-flix announced the launch of these partnerships with a free 3-day access to all new subscribers. To access the platform visit www.wi-flix.com to sign up or visit the Play Store and the App Store to download the app.

About Wi-flix

Wi-flix is a leading African based live streaming and subscriber video on demand provider offering authentic, originally African and international content to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora. The service offers premium content at an affordable price point as part of a bold agenda to democratize content in Africa.

Based in the Netherlands and founded by two young Africans with a deep understanding of the continent, Wi-flix is poised to become a leading content provider in Africa and the diaspora.

Find out more at www.wi-flix.com