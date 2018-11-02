Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirmed for 'Bad Boys III'

news

Bad Boys III will be coming 15 years after the second sequel, while reports say Sony Pictures plans to kick off production of the movie in 2019.

Both actors confirmed their readiness to star in the movie in one joint and two separate Instagram posts.

In their joint Instagram confirmation posted on Will Smith's page, the actors, who played the roles of Detective Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the movie said their participation in the movie is official.

"It's official, baby! Iit's official! Bad Boys 3 is happening! It's official! It's official!' Smith continued just as Lawrence chipped in, "It's official."

"That's it - no more! Y'all can't handle no more of that," the Suicide Squad actor said while laughing.

For the caption of the Instagram post, Smith wrote, "It's been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it's Here! @BadBaoys For Life...We back!! @martinlawrence."

In their individual posts, 53-year-old Martin Lawrence, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, Lawrence shared a photo of himself and Smith with the caption, "It's official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback."

50-year-old Will Smith on Thursday, November 1, 2018, shared a picture of himself and Martin Lawrence with the caption, "I promise you @martinlawrence won't have a beeper in the new @badboys #tbt."

Reuniting Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two of Miami PD’s most infamous officers has taken years to pull off with the first sequel released in 1995 and grossing $141.4 million in the box office.

The second sequel which was released in 2003, eight years after the first sequel, was a huge commercial success grossing $273 million worldwide.