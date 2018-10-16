news

Ghanaian actors, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson and Adjetey Anang have fired back at Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for comparing the Ghanaian movie industry to that of Hollywood and expressing his disappointment in movies made in Ghana.

The member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in a Facebook post on Monday, October 15, expressed his disappointment in the movie industry, adding that there’s ‘lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation.’

He said the elements in Ghanaian movies do not impactfully plug into a greater development agenda in Ghana politics.

“I took my time to watch randomly ten Ghanaian movies and never felt so disappointed. It brought home to me one major deficiency in our development. The apparent lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation. The presence of the creative industry appears at best peripheral in Ghana’s development narrative. Our movies, our songs, our arts, by and large, do not impactfully plug into a greater development agenda. Hollywood, for the best part of a century, has been deliberately used by America to push successfully American cultural “supremacy” agenda; it has been used as an effective instrument of military or economic indoctrination. But, what has been the underlying consciousness behind our creative industry, if any?

What role, for instance, can actors in the creative industry play to define and realize this whole important concept of moving Ghana Beyond Aid? We must elevate consciousness in Ghana if we are serious about winning,” he said.

Responding to this assertion, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson and Adjetey Anang have taken to Twitter to condemn him.

"Kumawood has created jobs for so many people! It has Put smiles on a lot of faces in our country! Your judgement is just so low! Disappointing!" she tweeted.

“How do you even compare Hollywood to our industry! It’s like comparing our economy to theirs!” Yvonne tweeted.

“Leadership!!!!! We need structures in place and some encouragement, not this! What do we do when TV networks get cheaper content from India and Latin America?” Yvonne Nelson said in a separate tweet.

“Truth is, only a few politicians have respect for entertainers.

For many, we’re nothing more than a means to power- and that is why they ONLY come calling during elections; yet some of you will quickly jump at the coins they throw at your feet,” Lydia Forson tweeted.

He went hard again saying “Mr. @GabbyDarko to compare a movie industry that’s largely SELF-funded to one that has major cooperate and the government backing is not only ignorant but extremely disrespectful.”

Adjetey Anang also stepped in with a long rant on Instagram saying: “Dear Mr Gabby Otchere-Darko, First of all, I appreciate that u add your voice to the need for us to move our nation beyond aid and the need for our creative works to contribute to development agenda. Indeed, truly, Hollywood has been a front-runner in the promotion of America as a brand and has been a key contributor to the development of America and a great influence on their world and on ours. Beyond what the major film studios and individual stakeholders have done, I am very sure u are also aware of the major role played by American gov'ts over the years. Enabling environment for creative arts, enforcement of piracy laws, intellectual property laws, capacity building, tax incentives, etc... Most of the Hollywood movies u see are from the top 6 studios despite the fact that there are thousands of filmmakers in Hollywood; which implies that there are some crappy ones from same America that do not get the same attention. Which brings the question, which random movies from Ghana did u watch? I am very curious because of the blanket statement u made. I won’t even go into how individuals have fought and toiled to keep the industry alive with 100% owner's equity financing of movies. Many of our movies have made significant strides on the continent n beyond with individuals hard work. Reputable international airlines buy and show Ghanaian movies, reputable international film festivals and awards in Europe, US and across Africa acknowledge and duly recognize the quality of our films which have been painstakingly financed by individuals who have used their lifetime investments to nurture these dreams with the hope that someday the government of our nation will see that we are not looking for handouts and "sponsorship" but government's interest that there is indeed an opportunity to make Ghana's film industry an attractive investment venture and positively project the image of Ghana.

One would expect that after watching your "random movies", you would engage stakeholders or individuals who keep financing our own works to keep our little flame alive by keeping our audiences entertained, educated and informed. Tell us what you think we can do to improve the industry, what role your govt can play in giving us that needed support etc. I am very disappointed that you rather took to the media to voice your disappointment and in a very condescending way too, to rubbish our efforts. We aren't rubbish Sir. Many of us, like myself, are highly educated, talented and exposed and we simply believe that this is an untapped gold mine for Ghana's economy so despite the frustrating challenges and the lack of commensurate rewards for the volume of work we put in; we forge on... working hard night and day, positively projecting the image of Ghana everywhere we go; hoping that someday our star will shine. Please make time to engage us and listen to us... as the Desiderata says *"...listen to others, even the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story*" we can together move this industry forward if only your comments would be constructive and not condescending.”