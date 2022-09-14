This makes her the youngest lead actress in a drama winner with her first win in 2020 for “Euphoria." Zendaya aged 26 has become the youngest actress and the first black woman to win two Emmy's twice for lead actress in a drama series.
Zendaya clinches two-time Emmy awards as the youngest winner in history
The historic moment it is for Zendaya for clinching the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Euphoria.”
Delivering her speech she lauded the cast and crew of “Euphoria” including those who have shared with her their stories of addiction.
“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”
Zendaya quashed a tough slate of favorites which included Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”).
Her role as Rue in this year’s popular second season of “Euphoria.” won her the accolade. In February, season 3 of the series scored a renewal after the successful installation. The Season 2 premiere episode also raked in 14 million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max at the time.
Zendaya also marks a record as the youngest star to receive an Emmy nomination for producing.
