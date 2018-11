news

It’s another exciting week with more and more music videos being released by Ghanaian artistes.

A bunch of music videos have been dropped this week and this is nothing new.

You know why? The Christmas festive season is just at the corner so all the artistes are giving their fans something to celebrate with.

Below are the fresh music videos and new songs you need to watch. And oh, you can update your weekend playlist with the new sounds.

1. Shatta Wale - SM Cultural Anthem

2. Medikal - Ayekoo feat. King Promise

3. Samini - Master Key feat. KiDi

4. DJ Breezy ft. Kuami Eugene x Kwesi Arthur x DarkoVibes-Back 2 Sender

5. E.L - Thinkin

6. Strongman - Hook and Lines

7. Eddie Khae ft Medikal & R Mvmt - S.I.T

8. Medikal - Open letter

9. Kuami Eugene - Walahi

10. Ras Kuuku - Wo Remix feat. Kofi Kinaata