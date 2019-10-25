Both rising and mainstream artistes have delivered some stunning visuals which are trending on and off social media.

But among them, 10 stood out.

Here, we share with you 10 of the hottest Ghanaian music videos trending this week.

“W'asem (Your Word)” by Diana Hamilton

Just one word (w’asem) was all Diana Hamilton needed to dominate YouTube's Trending vertical this week. The classic sound produced by Kaywa is accompanied by a colourful visual directed McWillies.

“Obiaato” by Kuami Eugene

The Lynx Entertainment star is still dealing with his haters as he drops another joint which tells the story of his rise to fame. After “Wish Me Well”, he is here again with “Obiato”, to wit: “everyone sings”. Produced by Jaysynths, the mid-tempo afro-pop/highlife jam is accompanied by an impressive visual directed by REX.

“Party & Bulls#!t” by Sarkodie featuring Donae'o & Idris Elba

SarkNation and SarkNatives can finally have some rest, relax, sit back and enjoy the long-awaited Sarkodie-Idris Elba collaboration. Sarkodie recruited the Hollywood star and British vocalist, Donae'o, for this party jam. The hip-hop/hiplife banger got a party-themed visual directed by Capone And Guise.

“Zombie” by Kwesi Arthur

It’s a bass show for Kwesi Arthur on his latest hip-hop sound “Zombie” but he doesn’t want a ‘heart breaker’. Produced by TwoBars, the Frmwrkldn-directed visual portrays the emotional side of the Tema-native.

“Save Me” by Twitch

The “Take Your Something” hitmaker seems frustrated and haunted as he sings “Awurade gye me, na me bre o” (which translates ‘Save me, Lord, because I’m suffering). The hip-hop song also serves as a motivational masterpiece. The video was directed by Gordon Appiah.

“Wahala Dey” by Epixode

After the news of his arrest (we cannot substantiate the reports), the dancehall youngster released the official visual for his controversial political song “Wahala Dey”. The Dream Jay-produced afro-pop song calls out the perpetrators of the hardships Ghanaians are facing. The song comes with a fashionable visual directed by SnaresBeat.

“Kut It” by Wendy Shay

The RuffTown Records signee is out with yet another controversial single, titled “Kut It”. As usual, she plays smart with the minds of her listeners – because without listening to the song twice, you will get the lyrics wrong. Yaw Skyface shot it.

“Killi Mi” by Cina Soul

The Universal Music Nigeria signee delivers yet another quality afrobeats sound. With visuals from Gene Adu, the slow-tempo jam – which is dedicated to all lovers – will certainly dominate charts soon.

"Mekon Ado" by Yaa Jackson feat. Spicer

The controversial up and coming singer spiced things up this week with her latest song “Mekon Ado” featuring Spicer. Looking hot throughout, the Abdul Shaibu Jackson-directed visual perfectly matches the concept behind the song.

"Temptation" by eShun

She threw everyone off with this surprise hiplife jam. eShun switched things up on “Temptation”, delivering a refined, matured rap verses – you can’t believe this. Directed by Mickey Johnson, the visual features a cameo appearance from comedian Don Little.