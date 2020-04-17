However, musicians in the country are not bothered by the negative impact the novel coronavirus is causing in the lives of their fans. So, they keep releasing new singles and albums/EPs.

Even though some have postponed their releases and cancelled tours and concerts, others are taking advantage of technology to entertain their fans despite restrictions and lockdowns by the government.

Last two weeks, rapper Edem held a virtual concert on his Facebook and YouTube pages to entertain his fans. Shatta Wale, a dancehall star, also did the same just last week. Rapper Sarkodie also organised a virtual battle between legendary producers and the new crop of producers.

This means even the ‘almighty’ COVID-19 cannot stop music. Perhaps, this confirms the saying of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “Without music, life would be a mistake.”

Bosom P-Yung blew up on the Internet in January and became the first musician with a hit. MzVee made a stupendous comeback. Stonebwoy gave off singles off his upcoming “Anloga Junction” album. Lord Paper, King Promise, kiDi, Kuami Eugene, Strongman and Kofi Mole weren’t missing in action.

Here, we share with you 10 Ghanaian songs that dominated charts, topped trends online and stole the hearts of music lovers in and outside the country. These songs were released in the first quarter of 2020.

1. KiDi - Enjoyment (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

One of Lynx Entertainment label’s treasures, KiDi has figured out how to kick-start the year with a bang for the past two years. “Enjoyment” – a highlife/afro-pop banger – is one of the leading songs in the country. It became an instant hit when his fans created a challenge for it on social media.

2. King Promise - Sisa (Prod. by Guilty Beatz)

The Nungua-native cancelled his biggest tour so far in his career due to the pandemic but his song “Sisa” served as a comforter for those who bought tickets to see him perform in Europe. It’s a classic highlife/afro-pop banger which supplicates partners to remain committed and avoid external influences in their relationships.

3. Lord Paper, Bosom P-Yung - Asa Bone (Prod. by Gomez Beatx)

These two forces gave Ghanaians a remarkable nostalgic feeling with “Asa Bone” – a contemporary rendition of Daddy Lumba’s hit “Ankwanoma” and a hook from Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango: “mama-say mama-sa ma-ma-coo-sa” – which was also used by Michael Jackson in his song “Wanna Be Starting Something”.

4. Stonebwoy - Sobolo (Prod. by UndaBeat)

In a bid to prove his versatility, the afro-dancehall superstar coined hooks from Dr Paa Bobo’s nationwide hit “Osobro Kyee” to form a unique live rendition. UndaBeat did the magic – the instrumentals mystify listeners in a way that they are completely thrown off from the original version. The good thing is, Stonebwoy credited the late highlife legend.

5. Bosom P-Yung - Attaa Adwoa (Prod. by Contrary Beats)

Bosom P-Yung became an internet sensation when he took to Twitter to share his cover song of Contrary Beats’ “Lost Hope” instrumentals. It was considered a joke from the onset but little did we know that it would become a crossover single. He told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the song is about a broken heart he experienced.

6. Kuami Eugene - Turn Up (Prod. by Kuami Eugene)

Another gem from Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene is also tactical about how to kick-start the year. He has the experience. At least, the past two years show how consistent he is when it comes to dropping hits from the beginning of the year. “Turn Up”, just as the title says, is a party starter but also proves Kuami’s mettle in the game.

7. Kofi Mole - Yabre ft. Fameye (Prod. by Kobby Jay)

For hustlers, this wonderful piece helps them to jumpstart their day. With life slapping us on a daily basis, we can only work hard and hope for the best. Featuring vocalist Fameye, this slow-tempo highlife jam encapsulates the hustles everyone goes through every day and serves as a huge motivational masterpiece.

8. MzVee - Sheriff (Prod. by Pinklane)

Her comeback was a shocker. After going into hiatus for years due to conflict with her former label Lynx Entertainment and fighting depression, she made a bold comeback with shots aiming at fellow female stars. “Sheriff” – an afro-dancehall classic – topped charts and trended on social media for weeks.

9. Larusso - Killy Killy remix - ft Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by Jaynero Muzik)

One of the fast-rising stars in the country at the moment is Larusso. He made a huge impact at the beginning of the year with the remix to his 2019 breakthrough single “Killy Killy” with fine hooks and verses from Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur.

10. Strongman - Pilolo ft. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by Nixie)

He is on top of his game. Since exiting Sarkodie’s SarkCess Music record label, the Kumasi-native has been pulling a lot of big surprises. “Pilolo”, an afro-pop jam, which features Stonebwoy’s BMG label signee Kelvyn Boy, is one of the surprises he pulled this year.