Lil Nas X recently made headlines after the music video for Montero (Call me by your name) reached 1 million dislikes on YouTube. But the rapper is not the only one that has taken their music videos a little too far despite the songs being a success.

As part of their Global Karaoke Index Report, the music experts at Uswitch have delved into the archives to reveal the most controversial music videos of all time and how disliked they really were via YouTube.

If you are ready to relive some music videos that didn’t quite hit the spot with fans, check out the list below:

1. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - W.A.P (2020) - 1,200,000 dislikes

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - W.A.P Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 1,200,000

Views: 411,828,267

Taking the top spot with 1.2 million dislikes on Youtube was Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion’s hit W.A.P. The video received a fair few complaints after its premiere due to its racy and raunchy scenes and even had a cameo from Kylie Jenner.

But it wasn’t just the video that got the nation talking. The catchy hit had a whole host of expletives and inappropriate language that accompanied the track.

2. Lil Nas X - Montero (Call me by your name) (2021) - 1,000,000 dislikes

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion - W.A.P Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 1,000,000

Views: 318,877,858

Lil Nas X hit headlines after the release of his video Montero (Call Me By Your Name) due to its controversial scenes that saw the singer descend into hell and give the devil a lap dance.

But the talk surrounding the video made its way into the news once again after it was revealed that it had reached more than a million dislikes on YouTube.

3. Childish Gambino - This Is America (2018)- 766,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 766,000

Views: 789,280,840

Childish Gambino’s catchy tune This is America is also up there with some of the most controversial videos ever. If you haven’t seen the video already, it features a large amount of violence with the artist gunning down a man before also attacking a gospel choir.

But despite its controversy, the video was praised heavily as being powerful.

4. Kanye West - Famous (2016) - 666,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 666,000

Views: 49,058,029

Kanye West has hit headlines in recent months after his high profile break-up with Kim Kardashian, but back in 2016, the singer got the nation talking with the release of his music video Famous.

The video contained a lot of nudity making it inappropriate for a lot of younger viewers and even included wax figures of nude celebrities in bed including Taylor Swift and Donald Trump.

5. Robin Thicke (Ft. Pharrell & TI) - Blurred Lines (2013) - 338,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 338,000

Views: 752,754,105

Another video that received widespread controversy due to its attitudes towards women was Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines.

The video saw a number of women with hardly any clothes on or completely nude, while the men were suited up. It ultimately got banned from YouTube for a while, despite Thicke saying that everything they did was intended to do everything that was taboo and be as upfront about it as possible.

6. Lady Gaga - Judas (2011) - 246,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 246,000

Views: 388,724,403

Lady Gaga came under fire back in 2011 with the release of the video for Judas. The star, who is known for her eccentric styles and weird music videos, went a step too far for some with this hit, as she reenacted the biblical story of Judas.

The star received a number of complaints from religious groups, who took offence to the scenes that saw Gaga swallow the rosary while battling between light and dark before ultimately falling for Judas.

7. Rihanna - S&M (2011) - 74,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 74,000

Views: 151,372,579

Back in 2011, Rihanna’s video for her hit S&M also caused a lot of problems due to its racy and suggestive scenes that led to it being banned in 11 different countries.

The video which sees the star dressed in latex and whipping men was pulled from BBC’s daytime radio immediately and made unavailable to YouTube users under the age of 18.

8. Madonna - Like a Prayer (1989) - 44,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 44,000

Views: 179,649,645

Another video that received complaints due to its religious connotations was Madonna’s Like Prayer in 1989.

The song saw the star escape to a church after seeing a woman brutally attacked and while she is there is kissed by a Saint/Jesus figure that comes to life. The controversy surrounding the video led to a multi-million pound deal with Pepsi being axed.

9. Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box (1993) - 31,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 31,000

Views: 207,099,015

As one of the most popular bands of the 1990’s Nirvana had a fair few hits that fans loved. But it wasn’t without some controversy.

Their video for Heart-Shaped Box incorporates a lot of disturbing imagery including human fetuses hanging from a tree and an old man climbing a cross. However, despite a lot of complaints the video was still hailed as one of TIME magazine’s best music videos.

10. Christina Aguilera - Dirrty (2002) - 31,000 dislikes

Pulse Ghana

Dislikes: 31,000

Views: 144,620,551

Christina Aguilera’s video for Dirrty also made the list and managed to rack up 31,000 dislikes on Youtube.

Despite lots of raunchy outfits and dancing in the video, it was what was on the wall behind the boxing ring that read ‘Thailand Sex Tourism’ that landed the start in hot water. It led to the video being banned in the country and taken off daytime TV in other countries.