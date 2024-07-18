RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are some of the notable cross over Afrobeats songs since 1999.

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success
Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

The ever-flowing supply of talent, the growth of the local industry, and the diaspora, coupled with sheer determination and ingenuity have combined to propel Afrobeats to an international audience.

This week's Afrobeats throwback takes a look notable Nigerian songs since 2000 that has left a mark internationally and contributed to Afrobeats' continuous global exportation.

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international market.

This classic record was not only a defining hit single for 2baba but a high point for Nigerian music. The song traveled to other African countries and even the US where it was featured in a the 2006 Hollywood movie 'Phat Girlz'.

This single enjoyed a successful run in Nigeria before crossing over to other parts of Africa, especially South Africa where it enjoyed the notable success that made Flavour an international sensation.

This can be regarded as Afrobeats' first notable cross-over record. The hit single from an African megastar crossed over to the United Kingdom where it made an appearance on the UK Official Singles Chart.

'Ojuelegba' is one of the singles that rocketed Afrobeats internationally. Drake's freestyle on the record was a high point for Wizkid as it brought him to more international exposure and heralded his contribution to the mega smash hit 'One Dance'.

After an unsuccessful attempt at breaking into the international market in 2016, Davido returned home in 2017 and released a series of hit singles. 'Fall' is the second single of these releases and it became an international hit record in the UK and US where it enjoyed notable radio play.

In 2017, Burna Boy saw a fairytale rise to international success after Kanye West (YE) released an EP titled 'YE'. The titular co-incidence rocketed Burna Boy's 'YE' to an international audience. The single has achieved platinum status in the US where it played a major role in making Burna Boy an international superstar.

Burna Boy's heartbreak anthem soared internationally as it reached listeners globally. The hit single soundtracked the summer of 2022 spending multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at NO. 4 on the UK Official Singles chart. It also earned an RIAA platinum plaque as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Global Performance.

Dubbed the greatest song in the history of music by Kanye West, 'Essence' is one of the biggest songs in the history of Nigerian music.

The charted in multiple countries across Europe, reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, has gone 3X RIAA platinum and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Performance.

After captivating listeners in Nigeria, this single gradually made its way internationally where it received a Selena Gomez remix. The remix rocketed the song to international success where it has received plaques in France, Italy, the UK, the US, Spain, and Switzerland, amongst many other countries. It also holds the distinction for being the first Afrobeats song to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams.

CKay's hit single rose to fame on Tik Tok before reaching listeners across the world in a fashion unprecedented in the Nigerian music industry.

The single charted in over 30 countries reaching NO. 1 in Portugal, France, Norway, Switzerland, Netherlands, and India. It has received plaques in over 15 countries with platinum plaques in the US and UK.

After dominating speakers across Nigeria, 'Ameno Amanpiano' was propelled to global fame by TikTok and it quickly became one of the biggest hits out of Nigeria.

Fireboy recorded one of his biggest hits with 'Peru' whose remix features British megastar and entered the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles chart, Fireboy also performed the song at the 2023 BET Awards.

Oxlade had Tiktokers around the world recreating his dance moves in his iconic performance of his global hit single 'Kulosa'.

Kizz Daniel combined with Tekno to deliver one of the biggest hit songs of 2022 with his smash hit 'Buga' which had even the Liberian president dancing along.

'Soweto' enjoyed international success that rocketed Victony to global mainstream sensation.

Ayra Starr became the first Nigerian female lead artist to get a Grammy nomination with her smash hit single 'Rush' which has been certified diamond in France.

Omah Lay's hit single 'Soso' traveled beyond the shores of Nigeria to become his biggest song yet.

Asake consolidated his surreal rise with the Burna Boy-assisted remix of his hit single 'Sungba'.

Burna Boy continued his global hitmaking run with his Grammy-nominated record 'City Boy'.

Davido's 'Unavailable' enjoyed international success that saw it become one of Rihanna's favourite songs of 2023. It also became Davido's first single to surpass 100 million Spotify streams.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

