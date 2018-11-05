news
Stonebwoy has been adjudged as the "Artiste of the Year" at the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa.
The ceremony which was held on Saturday, November 3, at the Ebony Lounge in Pretoria also saw the Late Ebony Reign's win another posthumous award.
Shatta Wale, Article Wan, Patapaa, Maccasio, DJ Switch, Joyce Blessing, and Elder Mireku were also awarded.
The night saw performances from artistes such as Article Wan, Praye Honeho, Quata Budukusu, late Ebony’s father, Maccasio, among others.
Below is the full list of winners at the maiden GMA SA:
Life-time Achievement
Elder Mireku
Youth Empowerment Projects
Choir Master
Best International Act East Africa
Vanessa Emdee (Tanzania)
Best International Act West Africa
Medosky
Best International Act Southern Africa
Babes Wodumo (South Africa)
Best Music Journalist / Blogger Of The Year
Nii Attakorah Mensah
Best DJ Of The Year
DJ Switch
Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Joyce Blessing
Promising Artiste Of The Year
Maccasio
New Artiste Of The Year
Wendy Shay
Best Group Of The Year
Reggie ‘N’ Bollie
Hiplife Artiste Of The Year
Quata Budukusu
Best Rapper Of The Year
Strongman
Most Popular Song Of The Year
One Corner (Patapaa)
Highlife Artist Of The Year
Kuami Eugene
Best Male Vocalist Of The Year
King Promise
Dancehall Artiste Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
Ebony (Sponsor)
Best Collaboration Of The Year
Article Wan X Patapaa (That Thing)
Best Producer Of The Year
Master Garzy
Best Music Video Of The Year
Citizen Welkins
Artiste Of The Year
Stonebwoy
South Africa Based Awards
South African Based New Artist Of The Year
Aku Mercy
South African Based Best Hi-Life Artist Of The Year
Polamo
South African Based Best Music Video Of The Year
9pm Africa
South African Based Gospel Song Of The Year
Drumpipo
South African Based Most Popular Song Of The Year
Final Solution (Do Like I Do)
South African Based Hip-Life Artist Of The Year
Final Solution
South African Based Best Club DJ Of The Year
DJ Shadow
South African Based Best Collaboration Of The Year
Polamo X Dj Maphorisa X Dj Bucks (Somthing Abt U)
South African Based Best Cultural And Live Band Group Of The Year
Sankofa Band
South African Based Best Gospel Artist Of The Year
Drumpipo
South African Based Best Producer Of The Year
C-Tea
South African Based Artist Of The Year
Polamo
South African Based Promising Artist Of The Year
Casandra