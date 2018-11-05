news

Stonebwoy has been adjudged as the "Artiste of the Year" at the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

The ceremony which was held on Saturday, November 3, at the Ebony Lounge in Pretoria also saw the Late Ebony Reign's win another posthumous award.

Shatta Wale, Article Wan, Patapaa, Maccasio, DJ Switch, Joyce Blessing, and Elder Mireku were also awarded.

The night saw performances from artistes such as Article Wan, Praye Honeho, Quata Budukusu, late Ebony’s father, Maccasio, among others.

Below is the full list of winners at the maiden GMA SA:

Life-time Achievement

Elder Mireku

Youth Empowerment Projects

Choir Master

Best International Act East Africa

Vanessa Emdee (Tanzania)

Best International Act West Africa

Medosky

Best International Act Southern Africa

Babes Wodumo (South Africa)

Best Music Journalist / Blogger Of The Year

Nii Attakorah Mensah

Best DJ Of The Year

DJ Switch

Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Joyce Blessing

Promising Artiste Of The Year

Maccasio

New Artiste Of The Year

Wendy Shay

Best Group Of The Year

Reggie ‘N’ Bollie

Hiplife Artiste Of The Year

Quata Budukusu

Best Rapper Of The Year

Strongman

Most Popular Song Of The Year

One Corner (Patapaa)

Highlife Artist Of The Year

Kuami Eugene

Best Male Vocalist Of The Year

King Promise

Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Ebony (Sponsor)

Best Collaboration Of The Year

Article Wan X Patapaa (That Thing)

Best Producer Of The Year

Master Garzy

Best Music Video Of The Year

Citizen Welkins

Artiste Of The Year

Stonebwoy

South Africa Based Awards

South African Based New Artist Of The Year

Aku Mercy

South African Based Best Hi-Life Artist Of The Year

Polamo

South African Based Best Music Video Of The Year

9pm Africa

South African Based Gospel Song Of The Year

Drumpipo

South African Based Most Popular Song Of The Year

Final Solution (Do Like I Do)

South African Based Hip-Life Artist Of The Year

Final Solution

South African Based Best Club DJ Of The Year

DJ Shadow

South African Based Best Collaboration Of The Year

Polamo X Dj Maphorisa X Dj Bucks (Somthing Abt U)

South African Based Best Cultural And Live Band Group Of The Year

Sankofa Band

South African Based Best Gospel Artist Of The Year

Drumpipo

South African Based Best Producer Of The Year

C-Tea

South African Based Artist Of The Year

Polamo

South African Based Promising Artist Of The Year

Casandra