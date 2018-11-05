news

Nigerian Afropop star Tiwa Savage is the "Best African Act of the Year" of the year 2018.

She received the accolade at the just ended MTV Europe Music Awards which too place at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Bilbao in Spain.

The "Ma Lo" hitmaker beat stiff competition from Ipupa, Davido, Shekhinah, Distruction Boyz and Shekhinah to win the prestigious award.

Other big winners on the night include Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson.

Here's the full list of 2018 MTV EMA winners:

BEST AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Tiwa Savage



BEST ARTIST

Camila Cabello



BEST VIDEO

Camila Cabello - “Havana” ft. Young Thug



BEST SONG

Camila Cabello - “Havana” ft. Young Thug



BEST POP

Dua Lipa



BEST NEW

Cardi B



BEST LOOK

Nicki Minaj



BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj



BEST LIVE

Shawn Mendes



BEST ROCK

5 Seconds of Summer



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Panic! At The Disco



BEST ELECTRONIC

Marshmello



BIGGEST FANS

BTS



BEST WORLD STAGE

Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight at Hyperplay, Singapore 2018



BEST PUSH

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)



BEST US ACT (WORLDWIDE ACT*)

Camila Cabello