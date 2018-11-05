Tiwa Savage beat stiff competition from Ipupa, Davido, Shekhinah, Distruction Boyz and Shekhinah to win the prestigious award.
She received the accolade at the just ended MTV Europe Music Awards which too place at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Bilbao in Spain.
Other big winners on the night include Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson.
Here's the full list of 2018 MTV EMA winners:
Tiwa Savage
BEST ARTIST
Camila Cabello
BEST VIDEO
Camila Cabello - “Havana” ft. Young Thug
BEST SONG
Camila Cabello - “Havana” ft. Young Thug
BEST POP
Dua Lipa
BEST NEW
Cardi B
BEST LOOK
Nicki Minaj
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj
BEST LIVE
Shawn Mendes
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds of Summer
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Panic! At The Disco
BEST ELECTRONIC
Marshmello
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
BEST WORLD STAGE
Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight at Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
BEST US ACT (WORLDWIDE ACT*)
Camila Cabello