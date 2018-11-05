Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tiwa Savage, Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, others win big at 2018 MTV EMA

Tiwa Savage beat stiff competition from Ipupa, Davido, Shekhinah, Distruction Boyz and Shekhinah to win the prestigious award.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tiwa Savage play

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afropop star Tiwa Savage is the "Best African Act of the Year" of the year 2018.

She received the accolade at the just ended MTV Europe Music Awards which too place at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Bilbao in Spain.

The "Ma Lo" hitmaker beat stiff competition from Ipupa, Davido, Shekhinah, Distruction Boyz and Shekhinah to win the prestigious award.

Other big winners on the night include Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Maccasio, others win big at 2018 Ghana Music Awards South Africa

Here's the full list of 2018 MTV EMA winners:

BEST AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Tiwa Savage

BEST ARTIST 
Camila Cabello  

BEST VIDEO  
Camila Cabello - “Havana” ft. Young Thug  

BEST SONG  
Camila Cabello - “Havana” ft. Young Thug  

BEST POP  
Dua Lipa  

BEST NEW  
Cardi B  

BEST LOOK  
Nicki Minaj  

BEST HIP-HOP  
Nicki Minaj  

BEST LIVE  
Shawn Mendes  

BEST ROCK  
5 Seconds of Summer  

BEST ALTERNATIVE  
Panic! At The Disco  

BEST ELECTRONIC  
Marshmello  

BIGGEST FANS  
BTS  

BEST WORLD STAGE  
Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight at Hyperplay, Singapore 2018  

BEST PUSH  
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)  

BEST US ACT (WORLDWIDE ACT*)  
Camila Cabello 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Maccasio, others win big at 2018 Ghana Music Awards South Africa Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Maccasio, others win big at 2018 Ghana Music Awards South Africa
WATCH: Rev Obofour performs Kuami Eugene’s “Angela” in church WATCH: Rev Obofour performs Kuami Eugene’s “Angela” in church
Fuse ODG hooks up with Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley for "Bra Fie" (WATCH) Fuse ODG hooks up with Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley for "Bra Fie" (WATCH)
Watch Wendy Shay’s thrilling act at Miss Malaika 2018 grand finale Watch Wendy Shay’s thrilling act at Miss Malaika 2018 grand finale
Ypee remixes "Wonkonono" with Patapaa (VIDEO) Ypee remixes "Wonkonono" with Patapaa (VIDEO)
MTN Hitmaker 7: Rappers Erza, Awal, Amakye to battle out at the next stage MTN Hitmaker 7: Rappers Erza, Awal, Amakye to battle out at the next stage

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Fuse ODG - Bra Fie feat. Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley Music Video: Fuse ODG - Bra Fie feat. Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley
Ypee - Wonkonono remix feat. Patapaa Ypee - Wonkonono remix feat. Patapaa
Music Video: Tulenkey - Child Abuse Refix feat. Medikal Music Video: Tulenkey - Child Abuse Refix feat. Medikal



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Watch Wendy Shay’s thrilling act at Miss Malaika 2018 grand finalebullet
3 Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018bullet
4 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance...bullet
5 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
6 2018 Afrima Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others...bullet
7 WATCH: Rev Obofour performs Kuami Eugene’s “Angela” in churchbullet
8 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
9 Shatta Wale drops from Billboard Charts after one weekbullet
10 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs...bullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video: Tulenkey - Child Abuse Refix feat. Medikalbullet
3 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
4 Guru – Someway ft. Sarkodiebullet
5 M.anifest – Fine Fine ft. Olamidebullet
6 Ypee - Wonkonono remix feat. Patapaabullet
7 Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Pocket Feat. Sarkodiebullet
8 Music Video: Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
10 Music Video: Strongman - Undefinedbullet

Music

Tulenkey
Young artiste Tulenkey is 'secretly' fighting against Child Abuse in Ghana with his music
Rev. Yawson, Diana Hopeson honoured in US
Rev. Yawson, Diana Hopeson honoured in US (Photos)
Watch Olatunde's video for "Run Town" featuring Nasir
Don Cliff hooks up with Ahkan for new single "Fall In Love"
Don Cliff hooks up with Ahkan for new single "Fall In Love" (LISTEN)
X
Advertisement