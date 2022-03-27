Black Sherif kick-started the night with an incredible performance before the likes of Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Mona Gucci and several others, entertained patrons of the event at the Accra International Conference Center’s Grand Arena.
2022 3Music Awards: Kidi wins 'Artiste of the Year' as Black Sherif shines (check out full list of awardees)
Regardless of the glitches and the long delay that was witnessed at the 3Music Awards 2022, the show saw some great performances from a host of Ghanaian musical acts.
At the end of the night, KiDi took home the coveted Artiste of the Year award whereas Black Sheriff made a statement of what we should expect in the future.
Check out all the winners of the 20222 3Music Awards below:
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year
1. Camidoh – Available ft Eugy
2. D black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy
3. Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido
5. Kuami Eugene – Dollar on you
6. King Promise – Slow down
7. Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy
8. Mr. Drew – Mood
9. S3fa E choke ft Mr. Drew
10. Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate
Album of the Year (Technical award)
1. Amaarae – The Angel You Don’t Know
2. D Black – Loyalty
3. Joe Mettle – The Experience
4. KiDi – The Golden Boy *WINNER
5. Mzvee – Invincible
6. Omar Sterling – Same Earth Different Worlds
7. Pappy Kojo – Logos II
8. Sarkodie- No Pressure
Artiste of the Year
1. Black Sherif
2. Celestine Donkor
3. D Black
4. KiDi *WINNER
5. Kuami Eugene
6. Mr Drew
7. Sarkodie
8. Stonebwoy
9. Gyakie
African Song of the Year
1. Ayra Starr -Bloody Samaritan
2. Chiké & Simi – Running (to you)
3. Fireboy DML – Peru
4. Focalistic ft Davido – Ke Star Remix
5. Joeboy – Alcohol (Sip)
6. Ladipoe- Feelings (feat. Buju )
7. Lojay x Sarz – Monalisa
8. Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s Son feat. Brandy
9. Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber) *WINNER
Best Alternative Song of The Year
1. Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy *WINNER
2. Akwaboah – Ntro Naa
3. Chris Adjei – Brothers Fight
4. Cina Soul – OMG
5. Khalifina – Black Tears
6. Moliy – Deja Vu
7. Pure Akan – Mensesa Me Ho
8. Worlasi ft Drvmroll – Libilibi
Best Collaboration of the Year
1. D Black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy
2. Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido
3. Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee *WINNER
4. Kwame Yogot – Biibi Besi ft. Kuami Eugene
5. Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG
6. Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal
7. Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
8. S3fa – E Choke ft Mr. Drew
9. Sarkodie – Happy Day feat. Kuami Eugene
10. Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate
Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical)
1. Asi Renie – Good Bye
2. Efe grace overflow
3. Empress Gifty – Odi Yompo
4. Enam – No More
5. Obaapa Christy – The Glory
6. Mz Vee – Coming Home *WINNER
7. Queendalyn Yurglee – Jesus
Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)
1. Camidoh – Available Remix
2. Chris Adjei – Brother’s Fight
3. Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
4. KiDi – Mon Bebe *WINNER
5. King Promise – Slow Down
6. Kofi Owusu Peprah – Nyame Tease
7. Luigi Maclean – Mala
Breakthrough Act of The Year
1. Abochi
2. Black Sheriff *WINNER
3. Kwame Yogot
4. Kweku Darlington
5. Mona 4reall
6. Malcolm Nuna
7. Nanky
8. Scott Evans
Digital Act of The Year
1. Camidoh
2. Empress gifty
3. KiDi *WINNER
4. Mr Drew
5. S3fa
6. Sarkodie
7. Shatta Wale
8. Stonebwoy
DJ of The Year
1. DJ Aroma
2. DJ Bridash
3. DJ Faculty *WINNER
4. DJ JayJay
5. DJ Mingle
6. DJ Vyrusky
7. DJ Xpliph
8. Mr Shark
Emerging Woman of The Year
1. Abi Ima
2. Darkua
3. Joa
4. Lizzy Ntiamoah
5. Mona 4reall *WINNER
6. Moliy
7. Niiella
8. Queendalyn
9. Titi Owusu
Ep of Year (Technical)
1. Amerado – Patience *WINNER
2. Cina Soul – For Times We Lost
3. Herman $uede – Bitter Sweet
4. Kofi Karkari – Pop
5. Kofi Jamar – Appetite For Destruction
6. Lyrical Joe – Vibes
7. Strongman – The Tape
8. Yaw Tog – Time
Fan Army of the Year
1. Amg Beyond Kontrol
2. Bhim Nation
3. Die-hard Fans of Lumba *WINNER
4. High-grade Family
5. SarkNation
6. Shatta Movement.
7. Team DH
8. Team Move
Gospel act of The Year
1. Akesse Brempong.
2. Celestine Donkor *WINNER
3. Diana Hamilton
4. Efe Grace
5. Empress Gifty
6. Joe Mettle
7. Obaapa Christy
8. Ohemaa Mercy
Gospel song of the Year
1. Akesse Brempong – Yahweh
2. Celestine Donkor – Only You
3. Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye (Do It, Lord)
4. Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
5. Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved
6. Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu ) *WINNER
7. Obaapa Christy – The Glory
8. Patience Nyarko – Wa Sore
Group of the Year
1. Bethel Revival Choir
2. Dope Nation
3. Keche
4. R2bees *WINNER
Highlife Song of the Year
1. Bisa K Dei – Yard
2. Cina soul ft kidi – Feelings
3. Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy
4. Kelvyn boy ft Gyedu Blay Ambolley – Watch Nobody
5. Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace *WINNER
6. Kwabena Kwabena – Kwadede
7. Mr. Drew ft. Kwabena Kwabena – Fo
8. Roy X Taylor – Christ
Highlife act of the Year
1. Akwaboah
2. Cina soul
3. Fameye
4. Kofi Kinaata *WINNER
5. Kwabena Kwabena
6. Kuami Eugene
Hiphop Song of the Year
1. Black Sheriff – First Sermon
2. Black Sheriff – Second Sermon *WINNER
3. Jay Bahd x City Boy x O’kenneth x Reggie x Kwaku DMC – Condemn
4. Joey B – Akobam
5. Kofi Jamar- Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
6. Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG
7. Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
8. Sarkodie – Rollies & Cigar
9. Wendy Shay – Heat
Hiplife song of the Year
1. Amerado – Abotr3 ft. Black SherifF
2. Captain Planet (4 × 4) – Abodie ft. Kuami Eugene
3. Kelvyn Boy – Visa (Remix) ft Joey B & Kwesi Arthur
4. Kofi Kinaata -Thy Grace (Part 2)
5. Kweku Darlington – Sika Kankan
6. Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal
7. Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur
8. Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene *WINNER
Hiplife/hip-hop act of the Year
1. Amerado
2. Black Sherif *WINNER
3. D Black
4. Kofi Jamar
5. Kweku Darlington
6. Medikal
7. Sarkodie
Performer of the Year
1. Akwaboah- Ghana Most Beautiful
2. Efe Grace – 3Music Women’s Brunch Performance
3. Eno – VGMA Performance
4. Epixode – VGMA Experience *WINNER
5. Kidi – Live Connect With Kidi
6. Mr. Drew – VGMA Performance
7. Ohemaa Mercy – Tehillah
8. Stonebwoy – Anloga Junction @1
Producer of the year (Technical)
1. Kaywa
2. Killbeatz
3. Kuami Eugene (rockstar madeit )
4. Master Garzy
5. Mog Beatz *WINNER
6. Ronyturnmeup
7. Streetbeatz
8. Willisbeatz
Rapper of the Year
1. Amerado – Best Rapper *WINNER
2. Eno Barony – God Is A Woman ft. Efya
3. Joe Kay – Hayaye
4. Joey B – Cold
5. Lyrical Joe – 5th August
6. Medikal – Stop It
7. Sarkodie – Rollies N Cigars
8. Strongman – Flawless
Reggae Dancehall act of the Year
1. Epixode
2. Knii Lante
3. Samini
4. Shatta Wale
5. Stonebwoy *WINNER
Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year
1. Jupitar ft. Shatta Wale – Star Life
2. Kidi – Touch It *WINNER
3. Samini ft. Efya – Picture
4. Shatta wale – 1Don
5. Stonebwoy – 1Gad
6. Stonebwoy – Blessings ft Vic Mensa
Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)
1. Black Sherif – Second Sermon *WINNER
2. Kidi – Touch It
3. Kwame Yogot – Biibi Bbesi ft. Kuami Eugene
4. Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG
5. Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
6. Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal
7. Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
8. S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew
9. Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene
10. Stonebwoy ft Davido – Activate
Video of the Year (Technical)
1. Edem – Favour ft. Sarkodie & Efya
2. Epixode – Odeshi
3. Joey B – Cold
4. Kidi – Spiritual ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking
5. King Promise – Slow Down
6. Okyeame Kwame – Love Locked Down ft. Adina Thembi
7. Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars *WINNER
8. Tiisha – Goddess
Viral song of the Year (100% public)
1. Black Sherif – Second Sermon
2. Kidi – Touch It
3. Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
4. Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
5. Okese 1 – Na Today *WINNER
6. S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew
7. Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene
8. Wendy Shay – Heat
Woman of the Year
1. Adina
2. Amaarae
3. Celestine Donkor
4. Diana Hamilton
5. Gyakie *WINNER
6. Mona 4reall
7. Ohemaa mercy
8. S3fa
9. Wendy Shay
NEXT RATED
Chief One
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of The Year
KiDi
