The awards ceremony came off and saw a host of gospel ministers battling to conquer each other.
2022 Eminent Awards: Gospel musician Ruth Adjei wins big
Fast-rising gospel minister Ruth Adjei has beaten all odds to win the 'Discovery of the year' at the maiden edition of the 2022 Eminent Awards.
Facing tight competition, the talented gospel musician showed signs of great compassion and with love from the general public and emerged as the winner in her category as 'Discovery of the year' with her single titled 'Matchless father'.
From 2021 to 2022, the artiste said God has been faithful to her.
Ruth Adjei has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.
The new song 'Matchless father' is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.
It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.
In an interview, Ruth Adjei said the song is wholly inspired by the Holy Spirit. It was a song one great one of God told me I will receive from the Lord which by the special mercies of God and I received one morning when I decided to exalt the name of the Lord.
