The 24th edition of the prestigious music awards comes off this Saturday at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
2023 VGMA promises more fun as Red Room returns to dazzle guests
Ghana’s most anticipated social event, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards returns this weekend with pomp and pageantry.
But beyond the main event, Vodafone Ghana has curated an exclusive, unforgettable experience for its VIP clients and the general pulblic: the Vodafone Red Room.
Over the years, the Red Room has revolutionised the awards night in Ghana by offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a world of style, glamour, and nonstop entertainment.
Returning to the awards this year, the Red Room will be nestled within the Grand Arena, extending a VIP passport to special guests for an evening brimming with excitement. Designed to emulate a luxurious retreat, the Red Room's chic interior and welcoming atmosphere will make it the perfect backdrop for attendees to enjoy gourmet treats and creative cocktails.
In the Red Room, guests can enjoy the award ceremony proceedings on live TV screens while relaxing in an upscale yet cosy environment. The red-carpet tunnel will guide visitors into this exclusive space, where they will find a myriad of options for their evening's entertainment.
The first area, designed for those looking to dance the night away, will feature some of the country's top DJs. Guests can choose to lounge on sofas, mingle around table stands, or hit the dance floor, all while enjoying a variety of food and drink options.
The next room offers a more intimate lounge setting, with TV screens broadcasting the VGMA live just a few metres away. This space provides the perfect opportunity for networking and socialising over expertly crafted cocktails from the bar.
The Vodafone Red Room Experience is poised to become an exhilarating complement to the festivities at the Grand Arena, creating an unforgettable evening for music lovers and industry insiders alike.
