This is an attribute that best suits gospel musician Edith Maafo who released her album ‘Bigger Better Greater’ album in August, 2019.

The ten-track album has songs like ‘Lead Me Lord’, ‘Greater Works’, ‘Child of God,’ Jesus Your Blood and ‘Bigger Better Greater’.

The others are 'Rise to You', 'God's Plan,' 'God’s Power', ‘I Overcome', 'That says the Word of God. Listening to the songs, one gets engrossed in the totality of the ingredients that made up the awesome pieces.

Below are three (3) reasons you may not skip any of the songs on the album:

1. Contemporary concept: This album provides an alternative gospel avenue for people who gravitate towards more contemporary forms of music.

2. Soul-inspiring themes: Edith Maafo touches on varied themes on the 'Bigger Better Greater' album. The themes range from Thanksgiving, exhortation to petition.

3. Excellent production: The production of the songs is solid. It complements the singer's spectacular singing prowess.

The songs are already available on all digital stores worldwide.

Stream on Apple music.