The song was voted winner in the category, which also had Wendy Shay’s “Stevie Wonder”, Shatta Wale’s “Melissa” and Sarkodie’s “Saara” all in contention.

The 2020 3Music Awards was held without an audience at the Fantasy Dome, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nevertheless, it was a successful programme, punctuated by big performances and deserved winners.

Stonebwoy emerged winner of the award for Raggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year.

The Bhim Nation boss beat off competition from rivals Shatta Wale, Samini and Rocky Dawuni to scoop the award.

Meanwhile, J.Derobie’s “Poverty” was voted as the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.

Kuami Eugene was also adjudged Highlife Artiste Of The Year, while Kelvyn Boy walked home with the Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year award.

The Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Female Vocal Performance awards went to KiDi and Efya, respectively.

