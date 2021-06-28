5 artistes who made history at VGMA 2021

This year’s edition was held in two parts; industry awards night on Friday, June 25, and the main event on Saturday, June 26.

On the main night, a lot of rising and mainstream artistes, and legends made history. Here are five (5) musicians who made history at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Eno Barony

Pulse Ghana

It was a night to remember for one of the best femcees in Ghana. Eno has failed to grab the controversial “Rapper of the Year” (now ‘Best Rap Performance’) accolade after several attempts, but 2021 has been good to her. For the first time in the history of VGMA, Eno Barony has become the first female artiste to win the “Rapper of the Year” award. She accomplished this after beating Amerado, Joey B, Strongman, Medikal and Sarkodie in the “Best Rap Performance of the Year” category. She also scored four nominations; “Hiplife Song of the Year,” “Hip Hop Song of the Year,” “Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year” and “Best Rap Performance.”

MOG Music

Pulse Ghana

The gospel music star bagged the “Best Vocalist of the Year” award, the second time in a row. He won the category in 2020 after grabbing his first nomination and repeated the win this year. He beat off stiff competition from KiDi – who got nominated for his song “One Man” featuring Adina, Joe Mettle – who got nominated for his hit song “Yesu Mo,” Akwaboah – who was nominated for his song “Posti Me,” Kyei Mensah – whose song “Take It All” earned him a nod and Kingsley Amporful – who got nominated for his song “God.”

MzVee

Pulse Ghana

The afro-pop/afro-dancehall songstress proved that leaving Lynx Entertainment was worth it when she clutched the “Best Music Video of the Year” award with her music video for “Baddest Boss” featuring Mugeez. She beat off stiff competition from Adina – who earned a nomination for “Why,” Amaarae – who earned a nomination for “Fancy,” Diana Hamilton – who earned a nomination for “Adom,” Joey B – who earned a nomination for “Cold,” Kuami Eugene – who earned a nomination for “Open Gate,” Kweku Smoke – who earned a nomination for “On the Street,” Okyeame Kwame – who earned a nomination for “Kpa,” Pappy Kojo – who earned a nomination for “Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx,” and Mr Drew – who earned a nomination for “Let Me Know,” to win the award.

Kofi Kinaata

Pulse Ghana

The Tar’di-native won the “Songwriter of the Year” award for the fourth, becoming one of the most awarded songwriters at the VGMA. He achieved this feat after beating Diana Hamilton – who got nominated for her song “Adom,” Adina – wo earned nomination for “Hyedin,” Joe Mettle – whose hit “Yesu Mo” got him a nod, Abiana – who earned a nomination with her breakthrough single “Adun Lei,” and Epixode – whose song “Too Much” saw him rubbing shoulders with the best.

Diana Hamilton

Pulse Ghana