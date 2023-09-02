5 female artists that gave us hit bangs back in the days

Here are five Ghanaian female artists who gave us unforgettable hits in the past:

Eazzy is a dynamic afrobeat/hiplife artist known for her energetic performances and dance moves. She has a string of hits to her name, including "Bo Wonsem Ma Me," "Wengeze," and "One Gal."

These songs earned her multiple nominations at music awards, showcasing her talent and contribution to the Ghanaian music scene.

Raquel Naa Ayorkor Ammah, known as Raquel, is a multi-talented artist who made waves with her hit song "Sweetio," featuring Sarkodie.

Her soothing voice and unique style left a lasting impression on the Ghanaian music landscape, inspiring other female musicians.

Tiffany Owusu, also known as Itz Tiffany, is an Afro-pop artist who gained fame with songs like "Fake London Boy" and "Last One."

Her collaboration with Fuse ODG during the 'Azonto' era garnered massive attention. While she took a break from music, she focused on her cosmetic shop business.

Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie, is a dancehall artist who brought a fresh sound to the Ghanaian music scene. Her hits include "Ewo," "Give it to Me," "Too Much," "Body Flame" featuring Samini, and "DC Turn Up."

Kaakie made history as the first female artist in Africa to win a Reggae/Dancehall award. She later left music to pursue a career in nursing and motherhood.

RnM was discovered on the music reality series "Vodafone Icons." After winning the competition, they released their debut single "Simple Love," featuring Ghanaian music trio 4X4. While their entry into the music scene was met with excitement, maintaining momentum in the industry can be challenging, leading to their absence from the music scene as they explore other life experiences.