5 Star Tour : King Promise gives fans in Boston a show to remember

King Promise has since performed the best songs from his discography for the sold-out audience in huge capacity venues and as usual, fans went bonkers, shouting along to nearly every song King Promise played, making the tour one to remember in times to come.

The 5 Star tour will make 21 stops throughout various cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe and this weekend the tour train stopped in Boston, America.

The Selfish Hitmaker stopped at Boston on October 9 as part of his 5 Star Album tour to entertain his fans.

The singer gave his audience a performance to remember as usual and during the performance, some female fans got overexcited and reached out to touch Promise.

Some overexcited female fans couldn’t control their joy as they mob King Promise during his performance in Boston.

King Promise was performing his hit song ‘Selfish’ at the time the incident happened. Unperturbed the young Daddy Lumba continued to excite his fans with good music despite the mob.

Gregory Bortey Newman known as King Promise is arguably one of the best when it comes to love songs in Ghana.