Artistes in Ghana and those in the diaspora are making impressive strides with their unique talents. And all their efforts aren’t in vain.

Billboard Charts, one of the world’s renowned music grading charts, has recognised the efforts of Ghanaian artistes.

Recently, they recognised two Ghanaian artistes. The most recent artiste to enter its charts is dancehall performer and record producer, Shatta Wale.

He was listed in its World Albums chart for his latest album, titled “Reign”.

Here, Pulse Ghana's David Mawuli brings you 6 of Ghanaian artistes who have been recognised by Billboard.

Osibisa

The afrobeats band became the first Ghanaian group to enter the Billboard Charts. In 1976, the pioneers of afrobeats and godfathers of world music made it onto Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with their global hit “Sunshine Day” off their “Welcome Home” album and peaked at number 61.

The following year, they entered the Dance Club Songs chart with three songs (The Warrior, Keep On Trying and Ojah Awake) off their “Ojah Awake” album and peaked at number 32.

Wiyaala

In 2014, Wiyaala became the first Ghanaian female artiste to enter the Billboard Charts. She entered the Next Big Sound chart with the official 2014 World Cup song for the Ghana Black Stars team, titled "Go Go Black Stars...Goal!".

She peaked at 15 on June 28, 2014.

Rocky Dawuni

The Los Angeles-based Ghanaian reggae musician entered the Billboard Charts for the first time in 2015. "Branches of the Same Tree", his 6th studio album released on March 31, 2015, entered the Reggae Albums chart and peaked at 10 on September 12.

Fuse ODG

The UK-based afrobeats artiste’s verse on Major Lazer’s monster hit “Light it Up” which also features Nyla earned him a place on the Billboard Charts for the fir time in 2016. The song entered 12 different Billboard charts and peaked at 73 on the Hot 100 chart.

Stonebwoy

The Zylofon Music signee entered the World Albums chart with his “Epistles of Mama” album. He entered in December 2017 and peaked at number 13.

His previous features with international artistes have made their way onto Billboard charts but entered as an independent artiste in 2017 with his 4th studio album.

Shatta Wale

The controversial dancehall musician is the latest Ghanaian artiste to appear on Billboard Charts. He made it onto the World Albums chart with his latest album “Reign”. Shatta Wale debuted the charts this week at number 6.

UK artistes of Ghanaian descent, Big Shaq and Stormzy, have also made it onto the charts.