RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

6 Ghanaian artists who dropped new bangers this week

Dorcas Agambila

Music lovers have had the best week to update their playlists thanks to their favorite Ghanaian musicians.

Stonebwoy GIDIGBA
Stonebwoy GIDIGBA

A couple of great and danceable songs have been released by some Ghanaian performers between September 4 and 9 2022.

Read Also

Here is a compiled list of some songs released this week.

1. Stonebwoy

After entertaining music lovers with ‘Therapy’, the BET award winner comes through with ‘GIDIGBA’ (Firm & Strong), a mid-tempo song that seeks to motivate the youth to believe in themselves.

The song has Stonebwoy singing parts in Patois and was produced by Phantom, the Nigeria producer behind Burna Boy's Ye.

2. R2Bees

Nearly a year after R2Bees teamed up with Gyakie, on the song ‘Need Your Love’, the duo dropped the music video. The visuals feature some rooftop scenes and see Gyakie slay her outfits and music as usual.

3. KiDi

' Sugar Daddy' as he affectionately calls himself is currently on tour in Europe with fellow labelmate Kuami Eugene but has found the time to drop a danceable tune titled 'Champagne'.

Nigerian producer Telz, known for his work on Patoranking's Abule, was involved in making the song. Champagne is the first song from KiDi's upcoming 4 Play EP, with other songs like Habibi, Zombie and Shakira.

4. Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy teamed up with British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian artist Tekno for the remix of his hit single; Down Flat. The remix sees Stefflon Don bragging about having the Caribbean sauce and using the word 'jeje' in her verse

5. Camidoh

Following the success of his single Sugarcane, Camidoh has dropped an EP with six versions of the original. The EP includes already released remixes and a Dutch and Latin remix.

6. Tulenkey

After being silent for a while, Tulenkey returned with two singles, Point Of View and Fa Ne Fom, featuring Medikal. In Point Of View, Tulenkey acts like the spokesperson of Ghanaian personalities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Pappy Kojo and Abena Korkor.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The big five of Ghana’s current music scene making waves internationally

5 Ghanaian music stars currently making waves internationally

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale becomes 1st African artiste to top Apple Reggae USA chart

Daddy Lumba establishes his own radio station, DLFM

Music legend Daddy Lumba establishes his own radio station, DLFM

Gyakie

Gyakie beats Angelique Kidjo, Kidi, others to win Headies Best West African Artiste