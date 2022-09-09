6 Ghanaian artists who dropped new bangers this week

Here is a compiled list of some songs released this week.

1. Stonebwoy

After entertaining music lovers with ‘Therapy’, the BET award winner comes through with ‘GIDIGBA’ (Firm & Strong), a mid-tempo song that seeks to motivate the youth to believe in themselves.

The song has Stonebwoy singing parts in Patois and was produced by Phantom, the Nigeria producer behind Burna Boy's Ye.

2. R2Bees

Nearly a year after R2Bees teamed up with Gyakie, on the song ‘Need Your Love’, the duo dropped the music video. The visuals feature some rooftop scenes and see Gyakie slay her outfits and music as usual.

3. KiDi

' Sugar Daddy' as he affectionately calls himself is currently on tour in Europe with fellow labelmate Kuami Eugene but has found the time to drop a danceable tune titled 'Champagne'.

Nigerian producer Telz, known for his work on Patoranking's Abule, was involved in making the song. Champagne is the first song from KiDi's upcoming 4 Play EP, with other songs like Habibi, Zombie and Shakira.

4. Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy teamed up with British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian artist Tekno for the remix of his hit single; Down Flat. The remix sees Stefflon Don bragging about having the Caribbean sauce and using the word 'jeje' in her verse

5. Camidoh

Following the success of his single Sugarcane, Camidoh has dropped an EP with six versions of the original. The EP includes already released remixes and a Dutch and Latin remix.

6. Tulenkey