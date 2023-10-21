65 Reggae Albums listed up for consideration at the 66th Grammys

Additionally, artists like Burna Boy, Baaba Maal, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Wizkid are also in consideration. It's important to note that the eligibility period for the 2024 Grammys covers recordings released from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, and only those commercially released in the United States are eligible for consideration.

The first round of voting for nominations began on October 11, and the Recording Academy has released key dates and deadlines for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The official nominees for the 2024 Grammys will be unveiled on Friday, November 10, 2023.