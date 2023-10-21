Among the notable contenders in the Best Global Album category are Stephen Marley with his critically acclaimed "Old Soul," Shaggy with the soca-influenced "In the Mood," and Morgan Heritage with "The Homeland."
65 Reggae Albums listed up for consideration at the 66th Grammys
There are currently 65 reggae albums being considered for potential nomination in the Best Reggae Album category at the 66th Grammy Awards, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
Additionally, artists like Burna Boy, Baaba Maal, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Wizkid are also in consideration. It's important to note that the eligibility period for the 2024 Grammys covers recordings released from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, and only those commercially released in the United States are eligible for consideration.
The first round of voting for nominations began on October 11, and the Recording Academy has released key dates and deadlines for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The official nominees for the 2024 Grammys will be unveiled on Friday, November 10, 2023.
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is a highly anticipated music awards ceremony that acknowledges the best recordings, compositions, and artists from the eligibility year, as determined by the members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
