Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodie


7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodie 7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodie

We’ve gone through most of the freestyles released so far and compiled a list of top seven (7) "Biibi Ba" freestyles so far.

  • Published:
Sarkodie play

Sarkodie

The “Biibi Ba” challenge initiated by BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie is still going on after chunks of freestyles released by both up and coming, and mainstream rappers.

It started three weeks ago but the hype hasn’t died out – a proof that the challenge is legit and well executed by the SarkCess Music team.

So far, we’ve had the likes of BET nominee Kwesi Arthur and 3Music Awards “Breakout Artiste of the Year” winner Maccasio jump on it.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and collabo with youngsters

We’ve gone through most of the freestyles released so far and compiled a list of top seven (7) so far.

Watch them below. (The list is in no order)

1. Maccasio

 

2. Kwesi Arthur

 

3. M3dal

 

4. HotBoy DNA

 

5. Phrimpong

6. Ypee

 

7. Mizter Okyere

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Video: Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africa Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africa
#kupechallenge: Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French guys are taking accolades for #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French guys are taking accolades for
Video: Nigerian singer Brymo performs naked at concert in UK Video Nigerian singer Brymo performs naked at concert in UK
Music Video: Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul Music Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul
WATCH: Ras Kuuku finally outdoors “I Love You” official video WATCH Ras Kuuku finally outdoors “I Love You” official video
New Music: Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling New Music Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challenge Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challenge
Video: Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paul
Video: Ras Kuuku - I Love You Video Ras Kuuku - I Love You



Top Articles

1 Video Nigerian singer Brymo performs naked at concert in UKbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance...bullet
4 Photo Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remixbullet
5 New Music Medikal - How Much (remix) Feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterlingbullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
7 Music Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
8 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
9 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
10 Watch Lord Paper finally drops new video “Fa Me Ye”bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
2 Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazibullet
3 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
4 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
5 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
6 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
7 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
8 List 10 best Ghanaian music albums of 2017bullet
9 Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by...bullet
10 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet

Music

Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee (Prod. by Streetbeatz, Deevee &amp; Killbeatz)
New Music Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee (Prod. by Streetbeatz, Deevee & Killbeatz)
Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album
Stream Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album
Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018
Streaming records Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018
TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats)
New Music TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats)
X
Advertisement