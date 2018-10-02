7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodie

news

The “Biibi Ba” challenge initiated by BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie is still going on after chunks of freestyles released by both up and coming, and mainstream rappers.

It started three weeks ago but the hype hasn’t died out – a proof that the challenge is legit and well executed by the SarkCess Music team.

So far, we’ve had the likes of BET nominee Kwesi Arthur and 3Music Awards “Breakout Artiste of the Year” winner Maccasio jump on it.

We’ve gone through most of the freestyles released so far and compiled a list of top seven (7) so far.

Watch them below. (The list is in no order)

1. Maccasio

2. Kwesi Arthur

3. M3dal

4. HotBoy DNA

5. Phrimpong

6. Ypee

7. Mizter Okyere