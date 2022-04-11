8 Ghanaian musicians who made waves in Nigeria with their songs

Accordingly, pulse.com.gh as your favourite hub for Ghanaian music and pop culture news is presenting you with a list of Ghanaian musicians that have made an impact in the Nigerian music space with their songs.

1.Black Sherif Kwaku the Traveller

The song by the 20-year-old is currently the most popular Ghanaian song in Nigeria. 'Kwaku The Traveller' was released 11 days ago and it is the number song on Nigeria Apple Music at the moment.

2.Gyakie - Forever

The track is Gyakie's claim to fame as it went viral through TikTok to become a monster hit track in Nigeria. T

The song made it to top 10 music charts in the West African. The song continued to chalk success after Gyakie featured Nigerian singer, Omah Lay on the remix. The official music video of the song has gathered over 28 million views on YouTube.

3.Patapaa - One Corner

Out of nowhere, Patapaa, born Justice Amoa, became an internet sensation after his 'One Corner' went viral across Africa.

The song that came with a social media challenge became a favourite in Nigeria and received persistent rotations on the airwaves, at events and on Nigerian social media platforms.

Due to the success of the song in the West African country, Nigeria became the country Patapaa has travelled to for a music show.

4.Sarkodie - No Kissing

Sarkodie has succeeded in making his name popular in Nigeria as he is regarded as the topmost rapper in the African continent.

However it comes to solo tracks, Sarkodie can not of a track that topped Nigerian music charts. However, he has had songs like 'No Kissing' featuring Patoranking, 'Painkiller' featuring Runtown and others that became hits in Nigeria.

5.R2bees - Kiss Your hands

R2bees is one of the Ghanaian music groups that has made waves across the borders of Ghana. The music duo featured Nigerian RnB giant, Wande Coal, on their 'Kiss Your Hand' song in 2009 and it turned out to be a popular tune in their respective countries.

However, back then music charts and digital streams were not that popular in Africa, hence, the success of the songs could not be measured by how they performed on charts.

In 2013, the music group also churned out another song that made waves in Nigeria when they featured Wizkid on the 'Slow Down' song. The official music video to the song has since recorded over 21 million views on YouTube.

6.VIP - My Love featuring 2Face

Before R2Bees served Nigerians with a Ghanaian classic, VIP also did their best to introduce Ghanaian music flavour into the Nigerian music market. VIP's 'Ahomka Womu' track is Nigerian favourite.

Accordingly, the song has featured in multiple Nollywood. The music group also released another song that became a classic in Nigeria after they collaborated with 2 Face on a song titled 'My Love'.

7. Tic Tac - FeFe Ne Fe ft Tony Tetuila

The Ghanaian rapper remains one of the respected Ghanaian music icons who exported Hip Life to Nigeria. He featured Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, better known as Tony Tetuila, on his FeFe Ne Fe hit track.

The Nigerian delivered a verse that gave the song mileage in Nigerian to become of the most popular Ghanaian songs in the country.

8. Fuse ODG - Azonto

'Azonto' by Fuse ODG was an African anthem that went global. As such, the song which came to add to the 'azonto' dance craze did not escape Nigeria. The song and the dance became so common among Nigerians that P Square countered with their 'Alinko' track.