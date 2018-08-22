Pulse.com.gh logo
A review of Donzy's “You & The Devil” featuring Kofi Kinaata


Music Review Donzy attempts conquering the unconquerable world in “You & The Devil” but…

Donzy might fail conquering the unconquerable word but hey, what’s the point in fat-shaming a dude who has publicly admitted he’s fat and enjoys it? Move to the grove, haters!

Donzy spits on negativity in latest "You & The Devil" feat. Kofi Kinaata

Rapper Donzy is back after 'wandering' for months, seeking to capture new territories.

His Europe tour recently ended after successfully thrilling fans at different venues. And don’t forget that he provided support to Kofi Kinaata on his Europe tour as well.

He has announced his comeback with a new collaboration with his longtime friend, Kofi Kinaata. The compatible duo has worked on some back-to-back projects for years. Their first successful collaboration is “The Crusade” — the song that propelled Donzy into the limelight.

Their chemistry is brilliant, with every collaboration being successful.

Donzy’s sound has revolved. From comic to hardcore raps, he’s served the world with varieties of deep sounds.

On his return, he digs into the unconquerable world of ugly, bias and negative energy to fight for what is right.

play Donzy and Kofi Kinaata

A heavy synthesizer beat made of booming Hip-hop, Hiplife and Highlife sounds, the mid-tempo masterpiece targets the dark side of the world.

In the world where negativity sells more than positivity, and hatred being projected than love, Donzy grieves and questions everything while rooting around for one possible deadly weapon to conquer.

He’s honestly and plainly frustrated and hurt as his emotional vocal suggests.

“What comes in mind when you hear the name Donzy? Accident, sickness, rape, fraud, petty theft or sensationalised headlines like ‘Donzy Chaka goofs?”

These are the questions the DC Empire label frontman asks. He believes the majority of people jubilate over news of this nature about his success.

play Donzy

“Why do you get sad when you hear news about my success? Why should it be so?” Donzy emotionally questions again but finds no answers.

To prove he can conquer, he spits some self-motivated bars with a spirit-filled chorus from Kofi Kinaata. His verses were dread and fierce but still sounded hurt in the end.

The big question is, will his quest to conquer these negativities with his emotional yet strong lyrics materialise?

The honest answer is no! Because this world has been designed in such a way that negativity will always outweigh positivity. He’s not the first human or celebrity to receive negative energy from fans and critics. It’s been like this from the days of Adam. This could spark more hatred for him especially when he’s admitted that it hurts him.

The good thing is, he’s added his voice to the already existing millions of voices that have been victimised by horrifying discrimination, harsh criticisms and plain hate.

play Donzy

This single record has the potential to soften several hardened hearts and win him, new souls.

But hey, what’s the point in fat-shaming a dude who has publicly admitted he’s fat and enjoys it? Move to the grove, haters!

Rating

4 out of 5.

Stream the song below and don't forget to share your ratings with us.

 

