According to the ‘Maestro’, Takoradi-based highlife musician Kofi Kinaata is his favourite musician.

“The guy from Takoradi, Kofi Kinaata, is my favourite Ghanaian musician. That’s my guy,” he told GTV Sports Plus when asked to name his favourite musician.

Sharing his first encounter with the musician, he said he performed in front of him during a party at his CEO’s house.

He said his performance was ‘amazing’ and after his performance he endorsed him.

“You know, I own part of Izwe Savings & Loans and our CEO had a party and invited us. Kofi Kinaata came and performed live in front of me. It was amazing. That was the day I said, ‘this is the guy!’” he revealed.

Kofi Kinaata said it was an honour to be named Abedi’s favourite.

He took to Instagram, saying: “It is an honour to be Abedi Ayew Pele’s favourite Ghanaian artiste.”

Watch the full interview below.