Abiana clarifies Mentor XI auditions saga, says ‘No harm intended

In response, Abiana pointed out how time was of the essence since over 500 auditioners had trouped to TV3’s premises to try out for the musical reality show.

She said: “No harm intended. I didn’t want to pull him down or anything. It was just the speed of the moment. See, when you have such numbers waiting to be auditioned, it’s an opportunity for you to sell yourself. If you say you are a singer, I believe you have to choose a song that would show what your voice can do.

“So if you come in with a song that does not display what you intend to do, what do you want me to say? People are waiting to be auditioned, and if I don’t do it with the speed of time, we could close the next day. It was nothing like I wanted to kill his vibe or anything.”

Abiana continued to say that sitting as a judge has given her lots of experience and a first-hand look into the start of young careers.

“It’s been awesome. I’m getting to see young talent. I am getting to understand what it is to be in that state. I was a guest judge in Kumasi last year. So this is my second time. Meeting to meet new talent excites me, and when I meet them too, it just reminds me of my past, where I came from. So I’m just happy to be there.”

Over 500 young talents, singers and rappers came to try out for Mentor X.