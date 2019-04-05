According to the Ewe rapper, a musician's relevance and prominence in the capital of Ghana should not be the significant factor upon which musicians should be nominated in the Vodafone Music Awards.

Pulse.com.gh sighted a video of the rapper granting an interview to joy news, where he said that 'Maccasio, Fancy have a place and there are people too in Takoradi, the Eastern region and the Volta region who are dominating, therefore, Ghana Music Awards should embrace all of them to get everyone involved'.

“I think that twenty years of music awards, we should begin to embrace Ghana as the name of the music awards stands because it looks like every time everything is Accra.

“Accra is just a demography and when you do that you are depriving other people who are strong in other markets the opportunity,” he said.

The “Only In Ghana” rapper who is set to release a new album, however, added that he knows it will be a difficult task but it’s worth it to make the scheme a national one like the Grammys which covers all acts across America.

