Adane Best asks Kuami Eugene to credit him (LISTEN)

Adane Best has expressed his disappointment in the Lynx Entertainment artiste for not ‘rendering unto Caesar what belongs to him’.

Kuami Eugene and Adane Best play

Kuami Eugene and Adane Best

If you are a follower of Kuami Eugene and loves his music, you will be familiar with his popular signatures: ‘oh yeah, yeah’, ‘ehhh’ and ‘Rockstar’.

Well, he is somehow in trouble for not crediting the originator of the signature, ‘ehhh’.

Highlife/afrobeats legend Adane Best has expressed his disappointment in the Lynx Entertainment artiste for not ‘rendering unto Caesar what belongs to him’.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Maccasio, others win big at 2018 Ghana Music Awards South Africa

According to “Mama” hitmaker, Kuami Eugene’s popular signature belongs to him and that, the “Angela” hitmaker should credit him whenever he uses it in his songs.

“I like Kuami Eugene. He is a hardworking artiste but his popular signature ‘ehhh’ belongs to me so I expect him to credit me’,” he said.

Since hitting the limelight, Kuami Eugene has used the signature in all his songs.

Listen to Adane Best below.

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

