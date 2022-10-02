Adina delivers a super impressive performance at the Promiseland Festival in Australia

Showing up on stage, it was as though they couldn't believe she had shown up as shouts and boisterous responses of euphoria could be heard from the audience.

While Adina performed, some of the audience could be seen trying to break their way from the barricaded area to the stage.

Adina was nothing short of stunning when she wore her signature African Wax print dress which had a gathered design fixed on the side to give it a beautiful flowery style.

At some point during ‘The killing me softly’ artiste’s performance, she stopped singing but then the crowd could be heard singing word for word her song right through to the end.