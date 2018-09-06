Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents


Newcomers Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents

The event which will be hosted by AJ Sarpong will have a special opening act from Kokui Selormey, Vako Tamaklo, Kokui Adabla, Kofi Ennin, Misonu Amu and a few others as guest artistes to open the event with some music.

  • Published:
Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents play

Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents

‘Adinkra the musical’, a musical theatre produced and organized by Indigen Theatre Company, is set to unearth new talents on September 8, 2018, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeon, Accra.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Indigen Theater, Ms Vako Tamaklo, who is also the creator of the scripts and music for the show, ‘Adinkra the musical’ is her passion and so she decided to create a platform where she could develop new works and to invite the Ghanaian audience, and international audiences, into her world.

In an interview, she said that the show’s target audience is mainly families, working professionals and young adults, which will allow the content to reach multiple channels such as churches, schools and corporate institutions.

“This genre of entertainment also appeals to the expatriate and international communities where musical theatre may be a more developed industry as well as Ghanaians looking to explore more variety and innovation in the entertainment industry.”

She added that she conducted a survey a year ago asking respondents what kind of stories they wanted to be presented on stage, and responses centred predominantly on issues concerning family life, contemporary Ghanaian and African culture, and Christian/religious values.

“I used the Adinkra symbols as a foundation because there are a lot of proverbs and sayings within them that relate back to these areas, and I believed I could create a story that would weave them in and at the same time provide lessons on what we believe as a community. I wanted to provide a story that would leave it up to the audience to question and decide what should be important in our society and to reflect on our current way of life.”

READ MORE: Shatta Wale’s manager robbed of car at gunpoint by unknown assailants

The music theatre is written by Ms Tamaklo and will be performed by a diverse group of performers who were cast which includes current students and alumni from The School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana International School, Lincoln Community School, as well as freelance actors and musicians.

The event which will be hosted by AJ Sarpong will have a special opening act from Kokui Selormey, Vako Tamaklo, Kokui Adabla, Kofi Ennin, Misonu Amu and a few others as guest artistes to open the event with some music.

"Attendees should expect a magical experience of wonder, excitement and thrill as they are presented with images from our tradition and culture in a modern and innovative way with a world-class and international standard. It is an event one cannot afford to miss! Tickets are available at Airport Shell and Koala Supermarkets, Airport, Labone and Osu as well as online at expresspaygh.com/indigen”  Miss Tamaklo expressed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Down Memory Lane: Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle
Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises) Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)
Pulse List: 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend Pulse List 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
Song Review: Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’ Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’
WATCH: From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
New Music: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel) New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises) Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)
Joe Mettle: My everything official video Joe Mettle My everything official video
Music Video: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel) Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)



Top Articles

1 Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest...bullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
7 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
10 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
2 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
3 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
4 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
5 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
6 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
7 Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)bullet
8 Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gangbullet
9 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
10 Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Readybullet

Music

Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees for 2018 Afrima
2018 Afrima Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees
Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi
Music Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi
KiDi - Thunder
Music Video KiDi - Thunder
Wiyaala
Music Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Ready