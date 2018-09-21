Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown

Adomaa has released the second part of her project.
This EP, tagged “Ādomāā” features the Afro-jazz singer diving into music that fans and audiences are more accustomed to hearing her on, thriving in her favourite jazz, soul and R&B genres.
She also revisits her quasi-rapper persona on this EP, on not just one, but 2 of its 7 tracks.
The “Ādomāā” EP has production from BBnZ’s amazing Bedi, Konfem of Beehive Entertainment, experimental genius EDWVN, talented up and comer Kris D and familiar collaborators Boye and Reynolds TheGentleMan.
It also has solid features from Wanlov the Kubolor and Worlasi.
Stream and purchase the full album here: https://efie.co/GWHlw