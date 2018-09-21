Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown

news

Following the successful launch of her “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” double EP at Alliance Française last Saturday, Adomaa has released the second part of her project.

This EP, tagged “Ādomāā” features the Afro-jazz singer diving into music that fans and audiences are more accustomed to hearing her on, thriving in her favourite jazz, soul and R&B genres.

She also revisits her quasi-rapper persona on this EP, on not just one, but 2 of its 7 tracks.

The “Ādomāā” EP has production from BBnZ’s amazing Bedi, Konfem of Beehive Entertainment, experimental genius EDWVN, talented up and comer Kris D and familiar collaborators Boye and Reynolds TheGentleMan.

It also has solid features from Wanlov the Kubolor and Worlasi.

Stream and purchase the full album here: https://efie.co/GWHlw