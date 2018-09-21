Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown


Stream Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown

Adomaa has released the second part of her project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown play

Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown

Following the successful launch of her “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” double EP at Alliance Française last Saturday, Adomaa has released the second part of her project.

This EP, tagged “Ādomāā” features the Afro-jazz singer diving into music that fans and audiences are more accustomed to hearing her on, thriving in her favourite jazz, soul and R&B genres.

She also revisits her quasi-rapper persona on this EP, on not just one, but 2 of its 7 tracks.

play Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown

 

The “Ādomāā” EP has production from BBnZ’s amazing Bedi, Konfem of Beehive Entertainment, experimental genius EDWVN, talented up and comer Kris D and familiar collaborators Boye and Reynolds TheGentleMan.

It also has solid features from Wanlov the Kubolor and Worlasi.

Stream and purchase the full album here: https://efie.co/GWHlw

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Shola Baybe - Fakye feat. Nero X (Prod. by Muller Beatz) New Music Shola Baybe - Fakye feat. Nero X (Prod. by Muller Beatz)
Watch: Lord Paper finally drops new video “Fa Me Ye” Watch Lord Paper finally drops new video “Fa Me Ye”
DJ Ashmen: Hiplife died due to pioneers’ selfishness - Zylofon FM DJ DJ Ashmen Hiplife died due to pioneers’ selfishness - Zylofon FM DJ
Wizkid: Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st? Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?
It's over! Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley It's over! Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley
Shola Baybe: Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21 Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21

Recommended Videos

Video: Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye Video Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye
Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Fakye Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakye
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Ghana Party In The Park Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Bisa Kdei, Kwesi...bullet
7 Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21bullet
8 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
9 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
10 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
2 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
3 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
4 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
5 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
6 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official...bullet
7 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
8 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
9 Video Lord Paper - Fa Me Yebullet
10 Music Video Joyce Blessing - I Swerve Youbullet

Music

Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy &amp; Diamond Platnumz
Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz
Bisa Kdei - Fakye
WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
X
Advertisement