Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown


Stream Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown

The EP features Stonebwoy, Ko-Jo Cue, Shaker and Reynolds the Gentleman.

  • Published:
Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown play

Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown

After an extended period from the music scene, former VGMA “Unsung” winner, Adomaa is set to capture hearts once again in her second ever headline concert at Alliance Française following the release of the first part of her double EP on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

The event, set for Saturday, September 18, at 7pm, is to officially outdoor her first project since 2016’s Afraba EP, as she serves fans and music lovers with a double EP titled ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa.’

The rate is 30 Ghana Cedis.

The ‘Adomaa vs Adomaa’ concert will see live performances of songs from the double EP as well as old favourites and will be graced by Ghanaian Aftobeats and highlife star KiDi, 2-time VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year Adina, Afro-soul sensation Maayaa, new school rap heavyweights Ko-jo Cue and Shaker and the wonderful women of this year’s edition of Black Girls Glow.

The band for the night will be fan favourites, FRA!

Prepare for an unforgettable experience and travel into the mind of Adomaa, as she plays out the story between her two music personalities in a series of what promises to be mind-blowing performances that will live long in the memory for years to come.

Stream the full EP which features Stonebwoy, Ko-Jo Cue, Shaker and Reynolds the Gentleman on Aftown: https://efie.co/h2X8P

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video) Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video)
Davido: Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US
Double EP: Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8 Double EP Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8
Newcomers: Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents Newcomers Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents
Down Memory Lane: Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle
Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises) Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)

Recommended Videos

Video: Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video) Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)
Video: Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official Video) Video Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official Video)
Video: Akesse Brempong - Spontaneous Worship Video Akesse Brempong - Spontaneous Worship



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
5 Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official...bullet
6 King Promise - Abenabullet
7 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who...bullet
10 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
3 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
4 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
5 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 Video Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official...bullet
7 AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor ADbullet
8 Music Video Joyce Blessing - I Swerve Youbullet
9 Video Sarkodie - Adonai ft. Castrobullet
10 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet

Music

6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
Pulse List 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’
Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
X
Advertisement